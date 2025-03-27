Mercedes-Benz Recalls AMG E 63 S, CLE Cabriolet, And E 53 4Matic+

Image For Representation
Mercedes-Benz India has announced a recall for the previous generation of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, E 53 4Matic+, and the CLE Cabriolet. The recall by the German manufacturer addresses an issue with an electric connector coupling in the E-Class models. If the issue persists, it could lead to a fire. Meanwhile, the CLE Cabriolet units are missing a crucial warning label regarding the automatic front passenger airbag shutoff. This issue can increase the risk of injury in case of an accident.
Based on the announcement, 50 units of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S are covered under the recall. These units were manufactured between September 14, 2022, and October 12, 2023. Meanwhile, 20 units of the E 53 made between January 21, 2021, and January 20, 2023, are covered in this recall.
The official SIAM filing indicates that the electrical connector coupling for the transmission wiring harness in both AMG E-Class models may not meet current standards. This could permit water to enter, potentially resulting in a short circuit over time, which could cause thermal overload while the vehicle is parked. In these cases, there is a risk of fire.
As for the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet, the recall covers 59 units of the model made between April 13, 2024, and June 24, 2024. These units are being recalled because they lack a crucial warning label regarding the automatic deactivation of the front passenger airbag. In the absence of this label, owners might mistakenly believe that a rearward-facing child seat placed in the front passenger seat will be recognized and turned off automatically. As the airbag remains continuously active, utilizing a child seat in this location could elevate the risk of injury during a collision.
