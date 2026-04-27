Telangana Woman Kills Husband After Fight Over Non-Vegetarian Food

A woman allegedly killed her husband following a late-night fight over non-veg food and ongoing family tensions in Telangana's Kamareddy district.

The incident took place on April 2, where the couple, Kodanda Shivaji and Lakshmi, lived in a rented house with their two daughters, aged two and one.

According to the police, the couple had been facing financial stress for several months. Frequent arguments over money, food, and lifestyle had reportedly become common in the household.

On the night of the incident, the dispute reportedly began when Shivaji questioned Lakshmi about not cooking non-vegetarian food.

What started as a verbal argument soon escalated, and in a fit of anger, Lakshmi allegedly picked up a machete kept in the house and attacked Shivaji, striking him on the neck. He collapsed instantly and died on the spot due to heavy bleeding.

Neighbours, hearing loud arguments and cries, alerted the authorities. Police rushed to the scene, secured the area, and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the couple had frequent disputes due to financial problems and personal issues. On the day of the incident, a minor argument escalated into a violent act. The accused has been taken into custody," said police circle inspector Narahari.

Police have registered a murder case and are continuing the investigation. Police are also verifying whether the accused acted in sudden provocation or if there was any prior intent.