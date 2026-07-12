Man Calls Bangalore A "Paradox", Praises 100 Feet Road In Indiranagar, Internet Reacts

Aaditya Aanand, a social media user, has sparked a conversation about the stark contrasts within Bengaluru, highlighting Indiranagar as a prime example of well-planned city design amid the city's broader infrastructure challenges. The user points out that while technology hubs like Bellandur face heavy waterlogging during the monsoons, neighbourhoods like Indiranagar present a completely different picture.

"Bangalore is a paradox," Aanand wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Parts of this city turn into a slum the moment it rains (sorry, Bellandur). Then there is Indiranagar, which can beat an old European city on a good evening. 100 Feet Road is what happens when someone actually thinks about how a city should be built."

The user particularly mentions Indiranagar's famous 100 Feet Road, describing it as a masterclass in urban planning. Walking down the stretch feels like walking through the ground floor of a massive, open-air shopping mall, lined with premium showrooms on both sides.

Also read | Employee Claims Manager Threatened To "Destroy" Career Over Secret Spreadsheet, Seeks Advice Online

See the post here:

"Beautiful in the evening when sun drops low and the golden light sits on the leaves of infinite trees present here," the user wrote. "Startups sit next to bars, cafes and restaurants. You will find people all dressed up, walking fast, headed to some club in the evening. Indiranagar has a soul. A free bird kind of soul. One that smiles. One that likes the rain."

"But walk 100 meters off 100ft Road and it goes quiet (picture below). Homes built the way homes should be. Cars parked outside. Enough trees, enough greenery, enough silence that you forget you are standing in the middle of the Silicon Valley of India."

Also read | "Blinked In Wonder": Indian Traveller Praises Sri Lanka's Civic Sense, Calls It "Revelation"

Social media reaction

The post gained significant traction as it amassed over 37,000 views and more than 300 likes. Commenting on the post, one user wrote, "Without a single doubt, Bangalore is the most beautiful city in India. And I am not even born or brought up here."

"It's not only Bangalore all Indian cities. Even in Chanakyapuri in Delhi, one of the most posh areas. You walk into the backlanes and you'll be shocked," another user shared their perspective.

"Common misconception- Indiranagar is named after India Gandhi. Where as it's named after M K Indira, great Kannada author," a third user revealed how it was named.