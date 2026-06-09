'Can't Call It My City': Bengaluru Resident Exposes Filth Outside Tech Parks

A Bengaluru resident has urged others living in the posh areas to speak out and put pressure on politicians to improve the shoddy infrastructure in newly developed localities. In a now-viral social media post, the resident shared a pic of a dilapidated road in Munnekolala, next to tech parks that host Fortune 500 companies. The pic shows filth and sewage on the street as residents make their way around the dirt to reach their destinations.

The resident said living in such places as a taxpayer was not acceptable at all. "Old Bangaloreans living in the heavens like Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Malleshwaram, etc., open your eyes and see the state of roads in the other part of the city you don't even care about," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"As an old Bangalorean myself, I can't even step into this place and call it "My city". We are all living in the heavens built by our ancestors or the old city planners."

Highlighting that the rent in such localities was mad expensive, the resident urged others to come out and protest the lack of planning and maintenance from the authorities.

"It is also the duty of our current politicians to keep up with what our ancestors built. What has the corrupt politicians achieved now? This! rent here is sh*t expensive; some of them are paying 40-50 per cent of their monthly salary just to live here. It's high time we protest for the betterment of our own city."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Sad Reality'

As the post gained traction, social media users said it was, unfortunately, the reality for the entire city, where infrastructure quality had consistently deteriorated.

"I bet the entire stretch has illegal PGs that are disposing sewage into storm water drains, if one exists," said one user, while another added: "Zero sympathy for this place. While you feel for locals in other areas, but here the locals who have erected all these illegal PGs. It's their creation."

A third commented: "You might be living there as the taxpayer, but if you don't qualify as a vote bank, any government will not give a shit. That's the sad reality of most such areas."

A fourth said: "Most building there are flouting rules. But with the current govt coming up with so many ways of regularisation of such buildings with very small fees, areas worse than this are going to mushroom."