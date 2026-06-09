Man Seeks Legal Advice After Girlfriend Dumps Him Day After Receiving Rs 3 Lakh Computer As Birthday Gift

A man has turned to social media for legal advice after his girlfriend broke up with him a day after receiving an expensive gift. In a now-viral social media post, the man detailed that his girlfriend waited until after her birthday to break up with him after he gifted her a gaming PC, costing approximately Rs 3.1 lakh (£2500), that she had been demanding for years. Claiming that he was 'blindsided' by the abrupt breakup, the man said he was 'really hurt' as no one had used him in such a manner.

"Was with my GF for 3 years now. Bought her a gaming PC for her birthday that cost just shy of £2500. She broke up with me the day after. Completely blindsided me," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The man revealed that his girlfriend's friend informed him about the breakup plan. Apparently, his girlfriend wanted to end things months ago, but stayed just to get her hands on the gift.

"I've since heard from a friend of her friend that she'd been planning to break up with me for months but just wanted to wait because she knew I was getting her this. I've done some more digging and managed to get some screenshots from 2 mutuals where she admits to them that she was/had been holding out until her birthday so she'd get it," the man said.

Although UK law recognises the gifted PC as the ex-girlfriend's rightful property, the man sought advice on alternative legal avenues to reclaim it.

"I've had a look and it seems like the PC is hers under UK law; but the thing is I'd have never spent that money on her if she wasn't my girlfriend. Does the fact she was planning to ditch the relationship and was just waiting on the present first have any bearing on whether I can take this pc back?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Legally You Have...'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the man, adding that he may have to foot the loss as a life lesson and move on. Others suggested that taking her to court, not necessarily winning the case, would be punishment enough.

"She's entitled to keep it. You're entitled to tell her friends and family what kind of person she is. You never know, the good opinion of her friends and family might mean more to her than keeping it," said one user, while another added: "Sorry. She's a scumbag, but legally you have no grounds. And even if you did, legal costs would be greater than PC cost most likely."

A third commented: "Christ, from the title I was expecting something cheeky like a £200 piece of jewellery, not a £2.5k PC. I send you my sympathy OP, as it's legally hers. Consider it a cancellation fee for getting someone this awful out of your life."

A fourth said: "Even if it looks unlikely, I'd take her to a small claims court and represent myself. Just the thought of presenting who she really is and her having to explain to people why she's in court and causing her inconvenience, would be enough for me."