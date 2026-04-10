"I Have Daddy Issues": Nora Fatehi, Raised By Single Mother, Opens Up About Her Relationship With Men

Nora Fatehi, who was recently making headlines for featuring in Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, which sparked massive backlash on social media due to its allegedly vulgar lyrics, recently appeared on YouTuber and TV host Lilly Singh's podcast.

Not only did she open up about being raised by a single mother, but she also talked about her abandonment issues and relationships with men. She added that she used to look up to Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and other celebrities for inspiration, but now, looking back, she realizes that her mother was just as inspiring.

"She probably low-key inspired me. She was like a single mom pushing through, working multiple jobs, trying to bring me up and my brother. She went through a really really hard life herself, and she brought my brother and me up in the best way possible," she said, reflecting on her past.

She further added that most of us often give credit to celebrities or iconic figures, but the real inspiration often comes from the people around us.

Nora Fatehi On Her Daddy Issues

Lilly asked Nora how being raised by a single mother impacted her relationship with men. "I have daddy issues," confessed the Canadian singer and dancer. "I am talking about all brown families, but it's hard to get them to understand us. It's hard to get them to understand that we are a different generation, we have different goals, we want to do things differently, and our mentalities are different."

She added that often conservative family members push back, especially if they are immigrants. "All my friends have this issue, not just me, not just you (Lilly)," she added.

Further adding, she explained that she saw a stark contrast in what she learnt at school and the world outside the house vs inside. "That could really challenge you mentally when you are trying to find yourself," she added.

She further noted that once a person begins to truly find themselves, they start fearing how their family will react, what they will say, or how they will treat them.

Nora Fatehi On Abandonment Issues

Nora added that when she saw her mother, single-handedly managing everything, including bringing up her two children, that made her resent her father. The dancer confessed, "They (her parents) got divorced, and he (her father) kind of disappeared for the longest time."

She added that a person, especially a girl, who grows up in an environment like that, starts resenting men and the way they treat women. "I have met a lot of men in my life, who have been great, don't get me wrong, but when you have daddy issues, that comes to abandonment issues," Nora added.

"And if someone does not want to be with you, for example, it does not work out, it's really hard on you. It's hard to move on. It's hard to swallow that pill," she confessed, adding that she had been with people who were not good for her, in hindsight, but she could not tackle the breakup easily because she did not have resolve her abandonment issues.

"It's not a him problem; it's technically a me problem. But it's kind of a him problem because it came from a man," she added.

Nora concluded by saying that she is still trying to overcome her daddy and abandonment issues. She admitted that she does not talk about them much but continues learning how to navigate her relationships with men as she works through her unresolved issues with her father.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Credits "Severe Ego" Behind 18-Year Marriage With Aishwarya Rai