"There Are More Cultural Similarities": Russian Woman Reflects On Life With Her Indian Family

A Russian woman living in India has shared a humorous perspective on cultural differences between the two countries. Instead of discussing how she adjusts to life in India, Anastasia Sharova said she wanted to focus on the experiences of her Indian family while living with her. Sharova shared a video on Instagram and said that people often ask how she manages cultural differences in India. However, she felt it was time to consider the situation from her family's point of view and highlight the habits they have adapted to while living with her.

Food Habits And Daily Routines

One of the first differences Sharova mentioned was her approach to food. She said she often cooks meals in advance and eats the same dish, usually soup, for three to five days. According to her, this is different from the Indian preference for freshly cooked food every day.

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Sharova also spoke about what she described as her normal facial expression, often referred to as a "Slavic stare." She said many people in India, including members of her own family, sometimes find her serious expression intimidating.

According to Sharova, she frequently explains that her appearance is not a sign of being upset or unhappy but simply her usual relaxed expression.

Different Social Norms

She listed several other cultural differences she has noticed. These included living together before marriage, not immediately offering refreshments to guests entering the house, and being very direct during conversations.

She explained that when she says no or states that she cannot do something, she means exactly that. While such direct communication can sometimes be viewed as rude in India, she said it is considered normal in Russia.

Sharova also mentioned that in Russia it is common to address elders, including teachers, by their names in a respectful manner. She noted that men and women often go to the sauna together, meetings are planned well in advance, and people tend to give long speeches before having a drink at social gatherings.

Among the other differences she highlighted were not having house help and having limited interaction with neighbours.

More Similarities Than Differences

Despite the various differences she listed, Sharova concluded her post on a positive note. She said the list was not very long and added that there are actually more cultural similarities between Russians and Indians than many people might think.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)