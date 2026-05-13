Russian Woman Shares 5 Habits She Learned From Indian Women: "Started Consulting My Husband More"

A Russian woman, who lives in Mohali, shared five habits she adopted from Indian women. From waking up early in the morning to consulting with her husband before making decisions, the woman revealed how these habits have been shaping her personality. "Habits of Indian Women That I've Subtly Adopted," she wrote as the caption on the video.

Here's the list she shared:

1. Early rising: She said she has now become an early riser and wakes up between 5:00 am to 7:00 am, as compared to 10:00 am back in Russia. "In India, life begins very early: by early morning, the trash is already being collected, fresh vegetables and milk are being delivered, and shops are opening their doors," she wrote.

2. Cooking first thing in the morning: She said she cooks in the morning as she loves having a fresh, hot meal ready when her husband wakes up. She also said that boiled milk has become a daily morning ritual she can't skip.

Watch the video here:

3. Consulting husband on decisions: She said many decisions in India are made collectively with family. Meanwhile, in Russia, this might seem like a "red flag" or lack of independence, but in India, it feels like teamwork.

4. Dressing up traditionally: She said she now owns saris and suits, and every event feels "special". "Even if it can sometimes be a bit of a hassle or uncomfortable, especially when the earrings are heavy, yet doing so makes you feel incredibly beautiful and special," she added.

5. Hospitality: As the final point, she said she now offers guests water, tea or coffee as soon as they arrive. She added that she even bought a special tray to serve drinks "just like an Indian woman would".

Social Media Reaction

The video gained significant traction with over 300,000 views and more than 3,000 likes. Users shared their point of view in the comment section.

"I agree with number 3 - consulting the husband more! America is all about independence, as here in India everything revolves around the family unit," one user wrote. '

"I so so miss India. the sunlight, full of life surroundings, and of course dressing up in my ethnics everyday... I am in Canada, and people just stare at me as if I am an alien whenever I wear my ethnics and i love wearing the cotton cords," another user wrote.

"You gave so much acknowledgement to a way of life we have taken for granted, even though you were not raised this way, thank you," a third user noted.