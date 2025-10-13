Russian Woman Pays Rs 45,000 For House Help In Bengaluru, Internet Shocked

A Russian woman has gone viral on social media after she shared her monthly expenses in Bengaluru, claiming that she pays Rs 1.25 lakh for rent and Rs 45,000 for house help. Content creator Yulia, who has been living in India for over a decade, took to her Instagram handle to share a video titled, "How Much Life In Bengaluru Really Costs', which has triggered a fierce debate as online users were shocked to know about her expenses.

"Well, 11 years ago, when I came to Bangalore for my work project, everything was very reasonable for me. Maybe because my own country's currency was super strong, and I was dividing all prices by half," Yulia captioned the video.

"I still remember the lovely 2 Bhk ( semi furnished but new, fresh ) in a gated community around HSR with all facilities could be rented for Rs 25k. And the Meru cabs to the airport were around Rs 700," she added.

In the video, she broke down her expenses, stating that the rent was Rs 1,25,000, school: Rs 30,000, food and household: Rs 75,000, house help: Rs 45,000, health and fitness: Rs 30,000 and petrol: Rs 5,000

"My monthly expenses do vary and depend on my optimisation plan/needs and circumstances. I can manage personal expenses as low as Rs 25-35k (none negotiable my fitness, good nutrition and psychologist) but the family expenses are on a different level," she wrote.

"The bare minimum for the family of 3 to live decently ok in Blr is nothing less than 2.5 lakh. I heard that the cost of living in Gurgaon and Mumbai is even higher."

'You Are Overpaying'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly three lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users perplexed by her spending.

"Your expenses are definitely on the higher side than most Indians here do but I am sure the lifestyle you have is different as well," said one user, while another added: "House help 45000. You are actually overpaying and that will be problem for locals."

A third commented: "Living in Bangalore for 20+ years I have never spent even half of what's quoted here for in a single month."

A fourth said: "Do you live in Taj Hotel? Definitely a 3bhk even prestige apartment would go up to 40k per month, that's it."