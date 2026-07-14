Russian Woman In India Shares 5 Culture Shocks: "Things That Got Me In Trouble"

Anastasia Sharova, a Russian woman living in India, has shared her personal insights into how life in India contrasts with life in Russia. From road rules to communication styles, she highlighted five major culture shocks that have turned into a daily learning experience for her. "Things that got me in trouble in India," she wrote on the video.

1. Headlight flashing: On the road, simple gestures can mean completely different things. In Russia, if a driver flashes their headlights, it is a polite sign saying, "Please go first." However, in India, it means the exact opposite: "Give me way, I will not stop!"

2. Staying in hotels: She noted that if you visit a town where you have friends or relatives but choose to stay in a hotel instead of their home, it can be taken as a serious offense.

3. Calls over text: She realised that in India, people prefer personal phone calls to get things sorted out effectively. "At first, I was getting annoyed that everyone, especially in professional communication, was calling me right away," she said.

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4. The real meaning of "Yes": She said that in Russia, "Yes, I can do it" is a straightforward commitment. In India, however, she discovered that "yes" is often said out of politeness.

5. Addressing elders: How you speak to older generations varies wildly between the two countries. In Russia, it is considered disrespectful not to use a person's first name. In India, addressing an elder or a teacher by their first name is seen as highly disrespectful.

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Social media reaction

Anastasia's observations gained significant traction, gathering more than 5,000 likes and sparking a lively discussion in the comments. "All points are correct! Though messaging and calling preferences may vary from person to person," one user commented.

Another user shared a different perspective on Russia's communication style: "I don't quite agree with point number three. In Russia, calling isn't always preferred either; we also solve a lot of things with friends through messaging."