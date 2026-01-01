Delhi Fire Deaths Rise To 23 As Bangladeshi Woman Dies During Treatment

A Bangladeshi woman who was injured in a fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Wednesday, taking the death count in the tragedy to 23, an official said.

The woman had sustained severe burn injuries in the blaze and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

"Unfortunately, one more person has died during treatment. The total toll now stands at 23. The deceased was a Bangladeshi female national and passed away today during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said in a statement.

The blaze ripped through Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in the Hauz Rani area on June 4, killing 21 people and injuring several others.

Last week, the death count had risen to 22 after a Nigerian national undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries died at a hospital.

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