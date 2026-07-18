<i>Saiyaara</i> Turns 1: Mohit Suri On The Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Craze That Needed No Promotions

Very rarely do newcomers create the kind of frenzy that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda did with Mohit Suri's love saga Saiyaara last year. Today marks its first anniversary, and it brings back memories of the flood of emotions Saiyaara evoked with its story, convincing performances and a stellar music album that remains a top choice among romantic anthems.

Earlier in April, Mohit Suri spoke exclusively to NDTV about the 13-year legacy of one of his most celebrated hard-hitting romantic films, Aashiqui 2. That interview also touched on Saiyaara, as the director himself said, the year since the film's release has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Interestingly, there is a similarity between his two blockbusters - Aashiqui 2 and Saiyaara. Whenever Suri makes a film so deeply rooted in love and loss, the lead pair tend to be shipped in real life as well.

It happened then with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, who, despite having worked earlier, became overnight sensations after Aashiqui 2's mega popularity. History seemed to repeat itself with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whose aching love story in Saiyaara captured young audiences and, this time, ended on a happier note.

But what their crackling chemistry onscreen and them being spotted together several times led to was the speculation that they might be seeing each other.

On being asked why every time Mohit Suri has a breakthrough onscreen pair there is immediate dating buzz off camera, he laughs and says, "I am officially telling you, I have no idea of anyone dating."

How Not Promoting Saiyaara Paid Off

For a film like Saiyaara, headlined by debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - the latter having done niche projects and a few ads - a full-blown promotional campaign would have been expected.

But Yash Raj Films, the banner backing Saiyaara, did the opposite. The stars were kept away from the spotlight. No promotional tours, no cast interactions - just glimpses of the film in trailers, teasers and song drops to keep audiences intrigued.

Mohit Suri says, "There was a time when over-publicity definitely helped, because the more the muscle, the more the visibility, the more people watched it. Since social media arrived, I think it's gone back to basics, because now everyone can listen. I actually went back to the basics we used when making films with newcomers and we didn't have the media coming to cover them because they were not known people. So I didn't blame them."

He continues, "We didn't have the option for PR and marketing, appearances and so on because we didn't have known people. So we stuck to working hard on the music, the teaser, the trailer - getting a new voice in songs, a new idea, new things that people found interesting enough to bring them to the theatre. We knew we would have only one TV promo compared to other big films that could have 10 in the same release window. So we had to make that one so explosive that people noticed us over the 10 others. I went back to those basics and that's exactly what I thought."

Speaking of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri reiterates that he had no issues with limiting promotions. "These people are supposed to be actors, not public speakers, at such a young age. Right now they're just young kids - let them be that," he says.

He thanks his producers Akshaye Widhani and Prithwish Ganguly (Vice President of Communications Strategy) for planning and executing the approach, and says he deliberately avoided personal publicity. "I didn't talk about the film on podcasts about my childhood or my upbringing or when I was depressed. I said nothing - stick to the film. I don't think those things add anything to the film's sales."

On Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Newfound Fame

The success of Saiyaara took everyone by surprise - the audience, the critics, the box office and certainly the stars themselves. Have they learned to deal with the stardom that swept them off their feet?

Mohit Suri says, "I think they're feeling it now."

Suri is set to reunite with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for an untitled Yash Raj Films production - another heart-tugging tale from the Suri-verse. There must be pressure after raising audience expectations with Saiyaara.

"I get that. When I made Aashiqui 2 there was pressure too - people asked whether the music would match Aashiqui 1. But pressure is inevitable. If I had tried to make music like Aashiqui 1 in Aashiqui 2, I would have failed. You must be honest to your film," he adds.

"Similarly, when I was making Saiyaara, I didn't try to make Aashiqui's music. I made music for this film. I didn't want the lead to be like Aditya Roy Kapur or like anyone I had worked with before. I wanted him to be Ahaan Panday."

On reuniting Ahaan and Aneet, Suri explains, "This casting wasn't driven by commercial reasons. I feel love happens at a particular age in my stories, and these actors are age-appropriate. They are great actors - perhaps some of the best. Just because I've worked with them before doesn't mean I cast them unless they are right for the film."

"It's a completely different film. They're playing very different characters. This is more raw, more earthy, though it is again about musicians. The pressure may be there, but in the end they're the right casting. I'd rather cast them than someone who isn't right for the film," the director adds.

As NDTV wrote in its review of Saiyaara a year ago, no one does heartbreak like Mohit Suri. With a year gone by since his latest blockbuster, it's time to look forward to the next one with the same leads but a different story. Until then, Saiyaara remains an example of how it made history with less showsha and more belief.

ALSO READ | Saiyaara Review: No One Does Heartbreak Like Mohit Suri