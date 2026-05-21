JP Nadda Urges Early Lung Screening, Responsible AI Use In Health Sector

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda urged stronger global action on early lung-health screening and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence to reshape healthcare systems. Speaking at two high-level side events during the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Nadda said timely screening, early diagnosis and equitable access to care lies at the heart of resilient and people-centred health systems.

He mentioned India's National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the TB-Mukt Bharat campaign as one of the world's largest screening and early detection efforts.

He underlined that the country has "expanded active case finding among vulnerable populations through house-to-house outreach, mobile screening teams, community campaigns and focused drives in high-risk areas and among vulnerable populations."

The minister said that India has significantly scaled up modern diagnostics to detect TB and other lung diseases. Molecular testing platforms, digital chest X-ray services, AI-assisted interpretation tools, handheld screening devices and decentralized testing systems are being deployed extensively to reduce diagnostic delays, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Regarding India's digital initiatives, Nadda noted that the government has launched the TB Mukt Bharat App featuring "Khushi", an AI-enabled multilingual chatbot designed to be accessible even on entry-level smartphones.

The platform provides real-time guidance on symptoms, entitlements and nearest diagnostic facilities, thereby helping bridge the gap between symptom onset and timely care, the statement said.

In another event on the use of artificial intelligence in the health sector, the minister highlighted AI-led health care delivery must be "shaped by sound regulation, rigorous research, ethical oversight, and a deep commitment to equity so its benefits reach every citizen".

The minister also highlighted the launch of the Strategy for AI in Healthcare for India (SAHI) during the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026 and described it as "the first comprehensive strategy emerging from the Global South, guiding India's healthcare journey in an ethical, transparent and people-centric manner."

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