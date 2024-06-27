BJP Chief JP Nadda Appointed Leader Of The House In Rajya Sabha

Jagat Prakash Nadda was appointed Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha today.

BJP chief and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was appointed Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha today, the first day of the 264th session of the Upper House.

"Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Council of States," Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced, amid thumping of desks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House when the announcement was made.

The BJP had earlier decided to appoint Mr Nadda as the leader of the House and the same was conveyed to the Rajya Sabha.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)