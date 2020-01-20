BJP President Election Live Updates: JP Nadda Expected To Succeed Amit Shah, Likely To Be Elected Unopposed

JP Nadda was made BJP's working president in June 2019.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP's working president, is all set to formally take over the reins from national president Amit Shah today. Mr Nadda will file his nomination at 10:30 am and is likely to be elected unopposed.

The BJP is expected to host a grand function at the central headquarters, which will be attended by top leaders, across the states and in government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to deliver a speech as well as formally congratulating Mr Nadda on his elevation.

Sources say Mr Nadda's name will be proposed by the party's ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The proposal will be seconded by other members of the BJP National Council.

The BJP is expected to make the announcement of Mr Nadda as party chief today itself.

Here are the live updates on BJP president elections:

Jan 20, 2020 10:34 (IST) The time for filing nomination for the post of BJP President is from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done between 12:30 and 1:30 pm. Any withdrawal of candidature can be done between 1:30 and 2:30 pm.

Jan 20, 2020 10:34 (IST)

BJP leaders at party office for nomination of next party chief.

Jan 20, 2020 10:32 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached the BJP office.

Jan 20, 2020 10:31 (IST) Sources say Mr Nadda's name will be proposed by the party's ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The proposal will be seconded by other members of the BJP National Council.