Heart attacks can strike suddenly causing irreparable damage at a rapid rate. Heart attacks are becoming more and more common with cases of young Indians suddenly getting heart attacks. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that over 27% of all deaths in India are due to cardiovascular diseases. The need to know what to do in the first 10 minutes of a heart attack in critical as a delay can turn fatal. A heart attack typically occurs when there is blocked blood flow to the heart muscle or a buildup of plaque in the arteries. It can lead to permanent damage if left untreated, and you need to understand that it differs from a cardiac arrest, which happens when the heart suddenly stops beating.

The symptoms of the condition can range from chest pain or pressure, pain in the arm, jaw, neck, or back, shortness of breath to cold sweat, nausea, or dizziness. It is important to note that women present atypical symptoms when they are having a heart attack. So, knowing what to do is critical for survival.

The First 10 Minutes: What To Do Immediately After A Heart Attack

Step 1: Call Emergency Help

As soon as you notice anyone having a possible heart attack, you need to contact emergency services that offer medical assistance. You need to dial the local ambulance number, as time is of the essence when a person suffers from a heart attack.

Do not cause any delay in calling, as the person can deteriorate very fast after a heart attack.

Step 2: Sit Down And Stay Calm

The person who has had a heart attack needs to be seated, and you should not panic, as it affects your decision-making capabilities. To reduce the strain on the heart, you need to keep the blood pressure stable.

Step 3: Chew Aspirin (If Not Allergic)

Aspirin is the safest medication that should be available in an emergency medical kit that you can give to the person who has had a heart attack. A heart attack can result in blood clots that can result in health complications if left untreated; through the use of aspirin, you can prevent this issue to a certain extent.

Step 4: Loosen Clothes

Tight clothes restrict breathing, which becomes impaired during a heart attack, so you need to immediately do this step. You need to make sure the person is able to breathe, as the uneasiness can send them into a panic.

Step 5: Stay Alert To Symptoms

You need to be aware of the symptoms of a heart attack to remain vigilant and take the timely steps accordingly. Monitoring worsening pain is necessary as the medical professionals need a detailed patient summary to tailor their medical treatment.

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If The Person Collapses: Start CPR Immediately

If the heart attack causes the person to collapse physically, then you need to start cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, immediately. This is vital to restore the oxygen supply to the brain to avoid possible brain damage.

Steps to perform CPR involve:

Checking for responsiveness or assessing the pulse rate

Then, you need to call for help first so that the medical emergency responders can arrive with the needed equipment to stabilise the affected person.

Then you need to begin chest compressions as detailed by Prof. (Dr.) Upendra Kaul of Batra Heart Centre in New Delhi:

100-120 per minute, or the beat of the song "Staying Alive" that is used in CPR training.

Push hard and fast to have the maximum impact on the heart and resuscitate it.

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What Not To Do During A Heart Attack

When someone has a heart attack, you also need to pay attention to the following steps:

Do not ignore symptoms, as the damage can be fast.

Do not wait it out and hope it resolves on its own.

Avoid driving yourself, as you can have an accident.

Avoid home remedies, as medical treatment is necessary.

Why The First 10 Minutes Are Critical

The first 10 minutes are critical during a heart attack, as early treatment can save heart muscle from potential damage. About 27% of people who have a heart attack die from it, so following the emergency measures is vital. The timeline of recovery can be swift if the right first aid is administered at the right time.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Heart Attack

People who are at a higher risk of heart attack tend to have the following medical conditions:

High blood pressure puts excess stress on the heart's functioning.

Diabetes that results in heart function damage caused by fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Smoking that damages the healthy tissue of the heart.

High cholesterol that deposits as plaque in the arteries leads to an increased risk.

Stress and physical inactivity can increase the risk of a heart attack.

Prevention Tips To Avoid A Heart Attack

You need to follow certain prevention tips to make sure that you don't suffer from a heart attack:

A healthy diet that is low in salt and trans fats. You need to consume a balance of healthy fats at the right time to ensure your good cholesterol is balanced.

Exercise regularly for better nutrient absorption and metabolism.

Routine health checkups are needed to annually assess the body's condition and take the right steps accordingly.

You need to quit smoking if you don't want a heart attack.

Your actions in the first 10 minutes after a heart attack are what dictate survival. By being aware, you can save lives and encourage readers to educate family members and friends so that essential and life-saving information is handy should the need arise.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.