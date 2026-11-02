Sun Pharma Gets Approval For Semaglutide Pill In India: How Will This Impact Diabetes Treatment?

India's pharmaceutical giant, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, has secured regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market a once-daily generic oral semaglutide tablet in India. The once-daily oral pill has been specifically approved for the treatment of Type-2 diabetes to improve glycaemic control. The drug is therapeutically equivalent to Novo Nordisk's innovator drug, Rybelsus.

According to an ET Pharma report, it has been approved in three standard oral dosage strengths: 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg. The formulation uses a recombinant DNA (r-DNA) origin product and will be produced at Sun Pharma's manufacturing unit located in Kamrup, Assam, India.

The ET report has also mentioned that the pill's active ingredient (raw material) will be sourced from China's Hangzhou-province-based Zhongmeihuadong Pharmaceutical.

The patent for semaglutide expired early in 2026. Torrent Pharma was the first Indian manufacturer to launch generic oral semaglutide under brand names Semalix and Sembolic and held a dominant market share in oral generics prior to Sun Pharma's entry. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories also markets generic oral semaglutide - Obeda.

Sun Pharma's GLP-1 Expansion:

Sun Pharma previously received approval and launched injectable semaglutide formulations in India: Sematrinity (for Type 2 diabetes) and Noveltreat (for chronic weight management).

Adding the daily oral tablet gives Sun Pharma a complete GLP-1 therapy portfolio across both oral and injectable routes.

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Pricing

While Sun Pharma's retail price is unannounced, Dr. Reddy's Obeda is priced at Rs 99, Rs 135 and Rs 225 for the 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg strengths, respectively.

India's diabetes treatment

The entry of oral semaglutide into the Indian market marks a significant shift in how Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and associated metabolic conditions are managed in India.

Oral semaglutide, like Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus, carried a high price point, limiting its use primarily to upper-middle-class urban populations. Domestic manufacturing by Sun Pharma, alongside existing generic makers like Torrent Pharma and Dr. Reddy's, drives significant price competition, making GLP-1 therapy dramatically more affordable.

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A daily pill makes it easier to start treatment without the need for needles or complicated storage. This encourages patients to begin therapy earlier in their disease and stick to taking their medication every day.

India has a high rate of Type 2 diabetes, often called the "diabetes capital of the world." Many people develop this condition early in life due to issues like obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Oral semaglutide not only lowers HbA1c levels substantially but also promotes weight loss by delaying gastric emptying and increasing satiety. This addresses a core driver of insulin resistance.

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