Eating healthy is not only about losing weight or following a strict diet. The food we choose every day can also play a role in how we feel and stay healthy as we grow older.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says that people should pay attention to every meal if they want to stay healthy for the next 20 years. She also suggests spending just 10 minutes every morning planning what to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This simple habit can make it easier to include the right food items throughout the day and avoid last minute unhealthy choices.

In a recent Instagram post, Mukerjee explained how people can divide their food intake.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, “Start your day with a couple of glasses of water to drink, then you have your eggs if you're a non-vegetarian, or sprouts if you're a vegetarian, along with a glass of vegetable juice. For lunch, you will take a jowar roti or a nachni roti with a vegetable, and maybe a dal if you're a vegetarian. If you're a non-vegetarian, then you will take chicken or fish. You're having some chanas in the evening along with some green tea.”

“For dinner again, you're eating either chicken or fish with a soup and a salad, or you're having roti, sabzi, dal, salad. All these meals have a certain balance to them. There's protein, there's fat, there's carbohydrate, there's fibre, there's polyphenols, there are antioxidants. So this is how, if you just plan your meal correctly, you are gifted with unlimited good health all the time.”

As per Apollo 24/7, our daily eating habits can have a negative effect on our physical and mental health.

Eating properly can give you good digestion and protect body from some common health problems. On the other hand, unhealthy eating habits can increase the risk of high blood pressure, poor nutrition and weaker immunity. Food can also affect our mood. Foods that contain omega 3 fats, antioxidants and important vitamins is able to support better mental health, while eating too much processed sugar and unhealthy fats may have negative effects.

This is why each meal can be a chance to give the body the nutrients it needs and support overall health.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.