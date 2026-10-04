Walking is one of the simplest ways to improve health, especially for people living with diabetes or those trying to prevent the condition. Regular walks can help the body use glucose more effectively, improve insulin sensitivity and help in weight management. Since physical activity can lower blood sugar levels, some people may believe that walking is more effective than diabetes medication or that it can replace prescribed treatment. However, this is a misconception that can put health at risk.

Although walking plays an important role in blood sugar management, it does not work as a replacement for medicines prescribed to control diabetes. The effect of physical activity varies depending on a person's health, blood sugar levels, medication, diet and the duration and intensity of exercise. For some people, walking can lead to noticeable improvements in blood sugar levels, while others may need medicines along with lifestyle changes to keep glucose levels within a healthy range. Understanding how walking works and how to combine it with medical treatment can help people manage their blood sugar more safely.

Can Walking Lower Blood Sugar Better Than Medicine?

Walking helps lower blood sugar by encouraging the muscles to use glucose for energy. During physical activity, muscles can take up glucose from the bloodstream, helping reduce blood sugar levels. Regular walking can also improve insulin sensitivity, which means the body can use insulin more effectively.

However, this does not mean walking is better than medication. Diabetes medicines work in different ways. Some help the body produce or use insulin, while others reduce glucose production in the liver or slow the absorption of carbohydrates. People with diabetes may need one or more medicines depending on their condition and how well their blood sugar is controlled.

Walking alone may not be sufficient for people whose blood sugar levels are consistently high or whose bodies produce very little insulin. Stopping medication without medical advice can cause blood sugar to rise dangerously and may increase the risk of complications. The best approach is to combine appropriate medication, regular physical activity, a balanced diet and routine monitoring.

Tips To Maintain Blood Sugar Levels Along With Taking Medicine

1. Make Walking A Daily Habit

Aim for around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, such as brisk walking, if your doctor says it is safe. This can be divided into 30-minute sessions on five days of the week. Beginners can start with shorter walks and gradually increase their duration. Consistency is more important than trying to complete a long walk occasionally.

2. Take Short Walks After Meals

A short walk after eating may help reduce the rise in blood sugar that happens after meals. Walking for around 10-15 minutes after lunch or dinner can be a good starting point for many people. This is particularly useful for those who spend long hours sitting. However, the ideal duration and intensity can vary.

3. Take Medicines As Prescribed

Do not skip, reduce or stop diabetes medication simply because walking has improved your blood sugar readings. Medication needs can change over time, but these decisions should be made after speaking with your doctor. Follow the prescribed dose and timing.

4. Eat Balanced Meals

Choose meals that include vegetables, whole grains, protein-rich foods and healthy fats in the right amounts. Foods rich in fibre, such as beans, lentils, vegetables and whole grains, can slow carbohydrate absorption and help in better blood sugar control. Also, limit sugary drinks, sweets and highly refined carbohydrates. You do not have to eliminate rice or other carbohydrate-rich foods, but portion size matters.

5. Monitor Your Blood Sugar

Checking blood sugar as advised by your doctor helps you understand how meals, medicines and physical activity affect your readings. People taking insulin or certain medicines that can cause low blood sugar may need additional checks after exercise. Check for symptoms such as sweating, shaking, dizziness or sudden weakness during a walk.

6. Get Sleep And Manage Stress

Poor sleep and prolonged stress can affect hormones that are involved in blood sugar regulation. Try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule and get around seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Relaxation techniques, hobbies and regular physical activity can help manage stress.

Walking is an effective way to support blood sugar control, but it is not a substitute for diabetes medication when treatment is needed. Combining regular physical activity with prescribed medicines, balanced meals, adequate sleep and blood sugar monitoring is a safer and more effective approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.