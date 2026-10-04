Tai Chi what started as an ancient martial art has now transformed to a low impact exercise for people of all age groups. Be it young or old the smooth circular motions of Tai Chi do not cause harm to the person practicing.

Indians have been practicing Maipayattu since ancient times. It is considered as a precursor to Tai Chi and Qigong. In both art forms the foundation movement system and breathing are the same. The movements mimic the graceful stances of animals like the horse, snake, lion, etc. It uses yogi deep breathing i.e prank with fluid motors that align chakras and energy.

Physiological benefits: Your heart and all system organs and functions consciously become slow and rhythmic, getting you in focus with your circadian rhythm. In sync with the cosmic rhythm and delve deeper within yourself involving the whole body and mind to bring about the unending flow. The ultimate peace, peace of mind.

It brings awareness: People can relax and let go of pressures by learning to synchronise their breath with movement. A feeling of improvement of posture, balance and co-ordination along with calmness of mind and better strengthened energy by letting loose tense muscles and shallow respiration.

Tai Chi walking is the new fad in India and has gone viral in parks, social media, etc, as it is referred to as a Chinese yoga. It is growing fast in India as it's a low impact wellness compared to the high intensity workouts and joint heavy walking. Tai Chi is winning over older adults who want to stay active without punishing their joints.

Grandmaster Fu Sheng Yuan and his son Fu Qing Quan (James) are the fifth and sixth generation respectively of the Yang family who were in india recently for a Tai Chi workshop in Chennai organized by Shify George Thomas, Head of the Authentic Yang family Tai Chi in india.

Tai Chi is believed to be atleast 2500 years old, like yoga it is ancient and a wellness art. Qui (Chi) moves like a wave. It draws energy from the universe and delivers it where it is required. The technique is rooted in the principles of Ying and Yang. Body weight rests on one leg while the other remains light. Hence it puts very little pressure on the joints, reducing fall risk, making it safer for older people.

It develops a sense of harmony: Tai chi when practiced regularly expresses gradual transitions between opposing postures allowing the practitioner to develop a sense of harmony and equilibrium. The practice becomes morecalming and tranquil in the midst of life turmoil.

(By Dr Mickey Mehta, who is a globally acclaimed holistic health pioneer, with 55 years of yoga practice and 47 years of leading the wellness movement in India, the most sustained tenure in this field worldwide. He has published numerous medical and wellness research papers globally and has been /is associated with leading institutions like Tata Memorial, Jaslok, Breach Candy, and Asian Cancer Institute.)

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