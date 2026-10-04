Your everyday food choices could be affecting your gut health more than you realise. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram, shares a list of foods that may worsen common digestive concerns. From bloating and acid reflux to gut microbiome and fatty liver, she recommends some easy food swaps that people should consider.

“When your gut feels off, it's rarely a random coincidence. It's usually a direct response to what you've put on your plate,” she shares, adding that food choices either aggravate inflammation or actively help your organs heal.

Let's take a look at the best vs. worst food options for your body that can completely change the way you feel:

For Bloating

According to the nutritionist, carbonated drinks worsen bloating, as they trap gas and air directly in your digestive system. Instead, she suggests having CCF tea. “It acts as a natural carminative to relax your stomach muscles and ease discomfort,” she adds.

A caffeine-free version, CCF tea is made with cumin, coriander, and fennel.

For Acid Reflux

She says citrus fruits, which are highly acidic in nature, can trigger painful heartburn flares. Instead, she recommends melon, which has low-acid content and is naturally alkaline. “It helps to soothe the stomach lining,” she says.

For Gut Microbiome

The nutritionist shares that sugary cereals are the worst for the gut microbiome. “Refined sugars feed harmful gut bacteria and increase inflammation,” she states, stating oats with chia seeds are the best option. "It is packed with prebiotics and fibre that feed your beneficial gut microbes,” she adds.

For Colon Health

Lovneet Batra reveals the processed meats contain preservatives and other compounds strongly linked to colon inflammation. That is why the best pick for colon health is chickpeas. She shares, “It is a high-fibre legume that keeps your digestive tract clean and moving smoothly.”

For Fatty Liver

According to Lovneet Batra, any packaged fruit juices are dangerous for fatty liver due to the massive amounts of liquid fructose they contain. Instead, she recommends black coffee. "It is rich in powerful antioxidants that support liver enzymes and metabolic health,” she shares.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.