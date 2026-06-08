Inflammation is a natural response of the body's immune system to injury or infection. However, when inflammation becomes chronic, it can significantly increase the risk of serious health conditions. When the body remains in a state of heightened inflammation, it can lead to an overactive immune response, which may attack healthy cells and tissues, resulting in pain, swelling, and further health complications. When left uncontrolled, chronic inflammation is linked to a range of conditions including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. However, certain foods possess anti-inflammatory properties that can help manage and reduce inflammation in the body. Recently, in an Instagram post, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, shared a list of superfoods that can help manage inflammation effectively.

"Simple foods like turmeric, ginger, garlic, amla, flax seeds, and pomegranate can help support a healthy inflammatory response, one meal at a time. Food may not be medicine on its own, but it can certainly be part of the treatment plan," Dr. Chopra wrote in the caption of the post.

Top anti-inflammatory foods

1. Turmeric

Turmeric or haldi contains curcumin, a powerful bioactive compound that supports healthy inflammatory pathways and neutralises free radicals in the body. It can effectively alleviate symptoms of arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. According to Dr. Chopra, one should have half to one teaspoon of turmeric daily. However, those on blood thinners should avoid high doses.

2. Ginger

Known for its warming and soothing properties, ginger has anti-inflammatory compounds called gingerols. These compounds can help reduce muscle pain, soreness, joint pain, swelling and digestive issues. Drinking ginger tea or incorporating fresh ginger in cooking can be a great way to harness its benefits.

3. Amla

Amla is an exceptionally rich source of vitamin C and polyphenols, making it rich in antioxidants. Its anti-inflammatory properties can support heart health and boost the immune system. Consuming fresh amla, amla juice, or powder can provide significant health benefits.

4. Moringa leaves

Moringa is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that fight oxidative stress and inflammation. While moringa is highly nutritious, Dr. Chopra advises that pregnant women should seek medical advice before consuming it regularly.

5. Tulsi

Tulsi is revered in traditional medicine for its adaptogenic and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce stress and inflammation in the body. Drinking tulsi tea or using fresh tulsi leaves can be beneficial.

6. Garlic

It contains active compounds like allicin, which supports heart health and boosts the immune system. It can also effectively help manage inflammation. However, those with acid reflux should avoid garlic as it can worsen heartburn symptoms.

7. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for reducing systemic inflammation and supporting heart health. Ground flaxseeds can be easily added to smoothies, yogurt, or baked goods for an extra nutrient boost.

8. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, which have been shown to lower inflammation and oxidative stress. Regular consumption of pomegranate juice or seeds can support heart health and help reduce inflammation throughout the body.

While incorporating these foods into your diet can play a significant role in managing and reducing inflammation, it is essential to seek medical help to control inflammation and overall disease risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.