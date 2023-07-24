Eyes: 10 Tips To Help Treat Conjunctivitis During Monsoon

Conjunctivitis can cause redness in the eyes and irritate them

There is a higher chance of catching conjunctivitis or "pink eye" during the monsoon season. This is because the moisture and humidity in the air during the monsoon create ideal conditions for the growth and spread of bacteria and viruses that can cause conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis can affect your day-to-day life and make it difficult for you to focus on your routine.

Additionally, increased rainfall can lead to the accumulation of dirt, pollutants, and allergens in the environment, which can further increase the risk of conjunctivitis. It is necessary to talk to a doctor if you are experiencing any signs of conjunctivitis. Along with the medication the doctor may prescribe, you can follow these simple tips to treat conjunctivitis.

10 Tips to help treat conjunctivitis during the monsoon season and how to follow them:

1. Maintain proper hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water to avoid spreading the infection. Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands. It would help if you also showered daily and properly.

2. Avoid rubbing your eyes

Even though it may be tempting, rubbing your eyes can worsen the condition and spread the infection. Instead, use a clean tissue or handkerchief to wipe away any discharge.

3. Warm compress

Apply a clean, warm compress to your eyes for a few minutes several times a day to minimise discomfort and speed up the healing process. Apply warm compresses and artificial tears as needed throughout the day.

4. Avoid makeup

Avoid using eye makeup, as it can aggravate the condition and delay healing. If you must use makeup, make sure to clean your brushes and products regularly.

5. Use artificial tears

Applying over-the-counter artificial tears helps relieve dryness and discomfort associated with conjunctivitis. Make sure to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer.

6. Maintain clean bedding and towels

Change your bedding and towels frequently to avoid the build-up of bacteria. Wash them in hot water and detergent to kill any germs.

7. Avoid sharing personal items

Refrain from sharing personal items and seek professional medical help if necessary. Do not share towels, handkerchiefs, or any personal items that come into contact with your eyes. This reduces the chances of spreading the infection.

8. Use prescription eye drops

If the conjunctivitis is severe, your doctor may prescribe antibiotic or antiviral eye drops. Follow the prescribed dosage and duration strictly.

9. Avoid swimming

Stay away from swimming pools during the monsoon season, as they tend to harbour bacteria and other microorganisms that can worsen conjunctivitis.

10. Consult a doctor

If your symptoms worsen or persist despite home remedies, consult an eye specialist or ophthalmologist for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

To follow these tips effectively, make them a regular part of your routine during the monsoon. Prioritise hygiene by keeping your hands clean and avoiding rubbing your eyes. Remember to avoid makeup and maintain a clean environment by changing bedding and towels frequently. Consistency and proactive measures will greatly aid in treating conjunctivitis during the monsoon season.

