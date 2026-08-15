Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Skip Independence Day Event For 2nd Straight Year

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, for the second year in a row, skipped the 80th Independence Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

In 2024, a controversy erupted during the Independence Day celebrations when Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and enjoys the status of a Cabinet minister, sat in the second last row - in a departure from tradition and protocol - for the programme at the Red Fort.

The Opposition called the allocation of the seat to the Congress MP an insult to the people, even as the Defence Ministry, which organised the event, argued that the arrangement was tweaked to accommodate Olympians on the premises.

As per protocol, the Leader of Opposition is seated in the front row during ceremonial events.