Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings, Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha Resigns

Swiggy's Instamart CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha has stepped down with immediate effect. Swiggy has named former Myntra chief Nandita Sinha as his successor. She will take charge on August 3.

The transition comes at a crucial time when India's quick commerce market is becoming more competitive by the day. Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon are stepping up their expansion plans. Investors have also been closely watching Instamart's growth and profitability as the race for market share intensifies.

Jha's exit marks the end of a relatively short stint at the helm. He joined Swiggy in September 2024 after spending nearly 14 years at Flipkart, where he held several senior leadership roles across business and operations. At Instamart, he was brought in to accelerate the company's quick commerce ambitions and scale the business.

His resignation also follows a series of senior-level exits at Instamart over the past few months. Earlier this year, the company's Chief Operating Officer Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer Hari Kumar also left the business, triggering a broader leadership reshuffle.

Taking over the reins is Nandita Sinha, one of India's best-known e-commerce executives. Before joining Swiggy, she led Myntra as CEO and has more than two decades of experience across companies including Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever. Industry observers believe her deep understanding of digital retail and consumer businesses could help Swiggy sharpen Instamart's strategy at a time when competition is heating up.

The leadership change comes just days before Swiggy is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings. The company has been under pressure to strengthen Instamart's performance as rivals continue to invest aggressively in dark stores, faster deliveries and wider product selections.

With Sinha taking charge, the focus will now be on whether she can help Instamart regain momentum and narrow the gap with larger rivals in India's fast-growing quick commerce market, which is estimated to be worth around $11.5 billion.