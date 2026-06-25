An Organic Shift: Clean Eating, Healthy Snacking And A $10 Billion Market

A decade ago, organic food in India was largely confined to premium stores in metro cities. It was a niche category. Expensive. Difficult to find. Often viewed as a luxury.

Today, that story is changing rapidly.

Organic products are showing up on quick-commerce apps. Tier-2 cities are ordering pesticide-free fruits and vegetables. Parents are reading labels more carefully. Young consumers are swapping fried snacks for clean-label alternatives. Investors are betting on the sector. Large corporations are making acquisitions.

India's organic food market is no longer a fringe movement. It is becoming a serious business opportunity. And the numbers suggest this may only be the beginning.

Industry estimates place India's organic food market between $1.8 billion and $2 billion today. Most projections expect annual growth of around 20-22 per cent, potentially taking the market beyond $10 billion over the next decade.

For Arvind Narayanan, Co-Founder of Growize Farms & Greenlyfe, the transformation is already visible on the ground.

"India's organic food market is undergoing rapid transformation," he says, pointing to the sharp rise in production and growing investor interest in the sector.

The growth is not merely theoretical. According to APEDA data, India's organic production has climbed dramatically over the past decade, reaching nearly 4.7 million tonnes in 2024-25. Organic exports touched nearly $666 million in FY25, up 34.6 per cent from the previous year. The country exported more than 368,000 tonnes of certified organic products during the year.

The Great Consumer Shift

What's driving this surge?

The answer lies in a profound shift in consumer behaviour. Food is no longer judged solely by taste and price. Consumers increasingly want to know where it comes from, how it was grown, and what went into it.

Vicky Dodani, Co-founder and CEO of Agrizy, believes organic food is steadily moving into the mainstream. "Organic is no longer a niche choice," he says. "It is steadily becoming part of everyday food buying for a much wider base of consumers."

This widening consumer base is perhaps the most important development in the industry. For years, organic food was associated with affluent urban households. Today, demand is spreading far beyond metro cities.

According to Dodani, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are emerging as major growth centres, aided by e-commerce, quick-commerce and digital retail platforms that have made organic products available across the country.

Narayanan echoes this trend. He says shoppers in smaller cities are increasingly purchasing organic products through online channels, organised retail chains and subscription models.

The shift reflects a broader change in mindset.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious. The Covid pandemic heightened concerns around immunity and nutrition. Rising awareness around pesticides, additives and food quality has further strengthened the appeal of organic products.

But perhaps nobody captures the emotional side of the story better than Raj Valivarti, Co-founder of Frissly.

"The desire for honest, clean food is universal," he says. "It is not limited to cities, not limited to affluent households. It exists everywhere."

Valivarti argues that India's real organic market is much larger than current industry estimates suggest because many consumers already want cleaner food but do not yet have easy access to trusted organic products.

India's organic exports touched nearly $666 million in FY25.

The Price Barrier Remains

Despite rising awareness, one challenge continues to loom large: affordability. Most Indian consumers support the idea of organic food. Fewer actually buy it regularly.

Narayanan cites studies showing that while a majority of consumers express willingness to pay extra for organic products, consistent adoption remains significantly lower.

Price sensitivity remains the biggest hurdle.

According to Dodani, most consumers are comfortable paying a premium of around 20-30 per cent when they clearly understand the value proposition.

The good news is that the premium may gradually shrink. As supply chains mature, production volumes rise and distribution becomes more efficient, the cost gap between conventional and organic products is expected to narrow.

Valivarti believes the conversation around pricing often misses a key point. "Organic food costs more not because it carries a premium label, but because the right ingredients cost more," he says.

He argues that consumers increasingly compare ingredient quality rather than sticker prices. The focus is shifting from "cheap versus expensive" to "value versus compromise."

Trust Is the New Currency

If affordability is one challenge, trust may be an even bigger one.

The Indian food industry is flooded with labels such as "natural", "clean", "chemical-free" and "organic". Many consumers struggle to understand what these claims actually mean.

Valivarti says this confusion is hurting the category. "Consumers today cannot easily distinguish between what is genuinely certified organic and what is simply being claimed as organic," he says.

He believes stronger consumer education is needed around certification standards and verification processes. The issue frequently surfaces in online discussions as well, where consumers often debate the credibility of organic claims and certification mechanisms. Trust, transparency and traceability remain critical for the industry's long-term growth.

This is why traceability is becoming a major theme across the sector. India's organic ecosystem increasingly relies on digital tracking systems that document the journey of products from farm to shelf.

Government-backed platforms such as TraceNet have improved transparency and monitoring within the organic value chain, helping strengthen consumer confidence. Not long ago, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India also issued an order asking brands to not use labels like "100% pure".

A Supply Story Few People Talk About

India's organic opportunity is unique because demand is not the only strength. The supply side is equally impressive.

The country has one of the world's largest organic farming communities, with more than 2.18 million farmers associated with grower groups under the certification ecosystem.

Yet only a small share of India's cultivated land is under certified organic farming. That creates a massive runway for future growth.

Dodani believes India's challenge is no longer production. "The challenge is aggregation, certification, processing and market linkage," he says.

Narayanan points to additional bottlenecks. Organic farming often faces lower yields, higher production costs and a lengthy transition period before land qualifies for certification.

Consumers are comfortable paying a premium of 20-30% for organic products, say experts.

Climate change is adding another layer of complexity. Unpredictable weather patterns are affecting yields and increasing farming risks. However, technology is beginning to offer solutions.

Narayanan highlights innovations such as Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) and aeroponics that allow crops to be grown with significantly lower water usage and reduced dependence on weather conditions.

Such technologies could become increasingly important as India attempts to scale organic production while preserving resources.

Valivarti, meanwhile, believes the supply ecosystem has evolved significantly since the pandemic. He points to stronger traceability systems, better compliance processes and increasing support for farmers transitioning from conventional to organic farming. "The foundation is solid," he says. "What the category now needs is more brands willing to build on that foundation with integrity and accountability."

The Healthy Snacking Gold Rush

Perhaps the most exciting opportunity lies beyond staples. Organic snacking is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader health-food category.

Consumers are increasingly looking for products that are convenient, nutritious and free from artificial ingredients. Narayanan estimates the organic healthy snacking segment at around $440 million in 2024 and expects it to more than double over the coming years.

Protein bars, gluten-free snacks and clean-label packaged foods are finding favour among younger consumers.

Dodani notes that India's broader healthy snacks market is already worth roughly $3 billion, with growing demand for products positioned as natural, clean or organic.

The shift reflects changing lifestyles.

Urban consumers want healthier options but are unwilling to sacrifice convenience. Brands that can combine nutrition, taste and transparency are likely to emerge as winners.

Export Success, Domestic Opportunity

One irony defines India's organic food story.

The country is among the world's leading producers and exporters of organic products, yet domestic consumption remains relatively underdeveloped.

Exports have grown steadily over the years, with the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada among the key markets for Indian organic products. The government has set an ambitious target of reaching $2 billion in organic exports by 2030.

But industry leaders increasingly believe the bigger opportunity lies at home.

Valivarti argues that for too long, some of India's best organic produce was shipped overseas while domestic consumers relied on conventionally produced alternatives.

That equation is beginning to change. As awareness rises, distribution expands and trust improves, India's organic food movement is evolving from a premium lifestyle choice into something far more significant.

A mainstream food category. A major agricultural opportunity. And potentially, one of the most important shifts in the country's food economy over the next decade.