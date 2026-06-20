'Apply Here': Elon Musk's X Lures 'Neglected' Meta Employees With 'Snack Budget'

Meta's recent layoff of nearly 8,000 employees, accounting for about 10 per cent of its workforce, has left the employees' morale at an all-time low. In an internal memo, CTO Andrew "Boz" Bosworth admitted the slump and proposed boosting morale by improving office kitchen perks, like snacks and drinks. With the competitor in a tough spot, Elon Musk's X did not leave the opportunity to take a potshot while simultaneously aiming to poach top engineering talent.

Nikita Bier, a senior product executive at X, publicly offered the 'neglected' Meta employees an opportunity to join the social media company while joking that it would provide superior 'snacks' service.

"Neglected Meta employees: X is hiring web and data engineers & scientists. We will match or even exceed any snack budget offer," Bier said in an X post.

Sharing the job opening, Bier instructed the candidates to use the word "snacks" in their application for software engineering roles, with pay ranging between $180,000-$440,000.

While Meta has been struggling, X is on a roll. The company, purchased by Musk in 2022, is part of xAI, which in turn is part of SpaceX. Last week, SpaceX launched the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history on the Nasdaq exchange. Valued at roughly $1.77 trillion at listing, this market debut resulted in over 4,000 new millionaires across Musk's companies.

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Morale Down At Meta

In an internal "Tuesdays with Boz" chat on June 2, Bosworth said morale at the company is "maybe not the worst it's ever been in 20 years here, but it's probably up there. It's definitely up there".

"I can think Cambridge Analytica was probably the worst," Bosworth added in reference to the scandal about millions of Facebook users' data being used to target voters during the 2016 election.

Meta's workforce overhaul comes as the company ramps up investments in AI infrastructure, AI agents and automation tools as part of a wider transformation remaking roles across the tech industry.