X Launches New 'History' Tab: How To Track Your Watched Videos And Likes

X has introduced a new 'History' tab that allows users to quickly revisit bookmarks, liked posts, watched videos and articles from one central place. The feature is currently rolling out for iOS users and is aimed at improving content discovery and helping users return to posts they may not have finished reading or watching.

The update replaces the old Bookmarks section in the X mobile app with a new History page. The page is divided into four separate tabs including Bookmarks, Likes, Videos and Articles. While bookmarks and likes are manually saved by users, the Videos and Articles sections are automatically filled based on what users watch or open on the platform.

X head of product Nikita Bier said the feature is designed to help users keep track of favourite content as the platform moves quickly during breaking news and trending discussions. The company hopes the History tab will encourage users to spend more time with long form videos and articles shared on X.

The new feature also highlights X's growing focus on becoming more than a traditional social media platform. Over the past few years, X has added long form posts, article publishing tools and expanded video content as it competes with platforms such as Meta and TikTok.

The History tab remains private and can only be viewed by the account holder. Analysts believe the feature could also help X improve personal recommendations by tracking what users read and watch inside the app. Wider availability beyond iOS is expected in the coming months.