Instagram Launches 'Instants' To Rival Snapchat, Photos Disappear After Viewing

Instagram has introduced a new feature called 'Instants', offering users a fresh way to share disappearing photos with friends in real time. The feature, launched globally by Meta, aims to make photo sharing more casual, private, and spontaneous.

Instants allows users to send quick photos through Instagram's direct messages section. These photos disappear after being viewed and automatically expire within 24 hours. Users can share Instants only with their Close Friends list or mutual followers.

According to a blog post by Meta, unlike regular Instagram Stories or posts, Instants are designed to be raw and unfiltered. Photos must be taken using the in-app camera and cannot be uploaded from the phone gallery. Users can add captions, but editing tools, filters, and stickers are not available.

Meta said the feature is intended to encourage authentic sharing without the pressure to create polished content. The company has also launched a standalone Instants app in select countries, offering quicker access to the camera while remaining connected to Instagram accounts.

Friends receiving an Instant can react with emojis, reply via direct messages, and send Instants back. Shared photos are saved privately in the sender's archive for up to a year and can later be turned into Story recaps.

The feature has drawn comparisons with Snapchat and BeReal due to its disappearing format and focus on unedited sharing. While some users welcomed the casual approach, others criticised Instagram for adding yet another feature to an already crowded app.

Features to Make Sharing With Friends Simpler

Archive: Shared Instants are saved in a private archive, visible only to you, for up to one year. You can access it from the top-right corner of the Instants section.

Recap to Stories: Compile Instants from your archive into a recap and post it to Stories by tapping Create Recap.

No screenshots: Friends cannot screenshot or record the Instants you share.

Undo: Accidentally sent an Instant? Use the undo button to retract it before it's viewed. You can also delete it from your archive to unsend it to recipients who haven't opened it yet.

Snooze: Press and hold the Instants section in your inbox and swipe right to temporarily stop receiving them. Swipe left to restore them.