Why This Indian-American CEO Says He "Wouldn't Move To US Now"

For decades, the path to ultimate tech success seemed to require a one-way ticket to California. But in a striking disclosure that has sent shockwaves through the tech community, a pioneering Indian-American CEO has admitted that if he were 25 again, he would not move to the United States.

Srini Madala arrived in America in 1986. After studying at the prestigious Stanford Graduate School of Business, he went on to build a fortune, founding the successful IT giant SoftSol and launching three separate startups. At the time, he was often the only Indian face in Silicon Valley boardrooms.

However, speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle about how the landscape has shifted, Mr Madala suggested that the magnet pulling global talent to the West is losing its power.

"If I were 25 again and had the same opportunities, I would not come to the US," Mr Madala stated.

His comments highlight a growing psychological shift among global entrepreneurs. In the late twentieth century, moving abroad was seen as the only way to access cutting-edge technology and venture capital. Today, India boasts its own booming tech hubs, a massive digital economy, and a thriving startup ecosystem.

Experts suggest that the traditional "American Dream" is being rewritten by tightening immigration rules, high living costs in tech hubs like San Francisco, and the rapid growth of domestic opportunities in Asian economies.

For the next generation of tech geniuses, the ultimate success story might no longer involve leaving home, but rather building the future exactly where they are.

Many consider leaving US over costs, safety concerns

A recent poll of 1,000 Indian-Americans conducted by YouGov and the Carnegie Endowment found 40% of respondents thought about leaving the U.S. either frequently or occasionally, citing frustration over U.S. policies and concerns over cost of living and personal safety. A quarter of respondents also cited better career opportunities in other countries.