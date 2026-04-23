American Dream Fading? 40% Of Indian Americans Consider Leaving The US, Survey Reveals Top Reasons

For many Indians, the United States was once the ultimate destination, but for a growing number, the American dream is now slowly fading away. A survey from the Carnegie Endowment shows that the Indian American community is becoming increasingly worried, and many are now thinking about leaving the United States. Conducted with YouGov, the survey of 1,000 respondents reveals that nearly 40% of Indian Americans have thought about emigrating because of a mix of political, economic, and social pressures.

"A small minority of respondents, 14 percent, say they have thought about leaving the United States frequently, while 26 percent have occasionally thought about it," the survey notes. "Interestingly, the most cited reason is frustration with U.S. politics, mentioned by nearly six in ten respondents (58 percent). This is followed closely by concerns about the cost of living (54 percent) and personal safety (41 percent)," the survey added.

Notably, there are more than 5.2 million people of Indian origin residing in the United States today.

Disillusionment with Trump's Second Term

The political climate is at the heart of this change, with 58% of those thinking about leaving saying it was the main reason. Widespread dissatisfaction with Donald Trump's second term has contributed significantly to this sentiment. About 71% of the people who answered said they didn't like how he handled the economy, immigration, and international relations.

There is some criticism of US-India ties, but foreign policy isn't a big issue for most people. Instead, many people say they are uncomfortable with the tone of domestic politics and what they see as an increasingly exclusionary national narrative. Analysts say that rhetoric that emphasizes "America for Americans" has made immigrant communities, including Indian Americans, feel less like they belong.

Discrimination, Rising Cost of Living

A growing sense of discrimination and social unrest is also related to this. Since 2020, there hasn't been a big rise in direct violence, but people are more worried about everyday bias, especially in workplaces and online. A lot of people said they had changed their behaviour, avoided certain conversations, or felt less safe in public. For a community with a lot of first-generation immigrants and non-citizens, this small but constant feeling of discomfort is a big reason why they are thinking about leaving.

Economic pressures are another major factor. The rising cost of living in the US, especially in major urban and tech hubs, has made long-term settlement less viable for many middle-class families. Inflation and job security rank among the top concerns, cited by 21% and 17% of respondents respectively. Financial stress is changing how Indian Americans think about their future in the country. The cost of raising a child is now thought to be over $300,000, and rents in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and New York for a one-bedroom apartment range from $3,000 to $5,000 a month.

Frustration with US Immigration System

However, the US immigration system may be the most persistent structural problem. Long visa backlogs, green card delays, and policy uncertainty continue to affect a large section of the Indian diaspora, many of whom are skilled professionals on temporary work visas. The latest visa bulletins have only reinforced the perception that permanent residency remains a distant and uncertain goal. This lack of stability, despite years, sometimes decades, of living and working in the US, is emerging as a major source of frustration amongst the community.

The community is also going through a change in politics. Indian Americans are no longer strongly tied to one party. Since 2020, fewer people have identified as Democrats, while Republican support has stayed mostly the same. About 30% of people now identify as independents, which is a growing number. This shows a bigger shift away from party loyalty and toward decisions based on practical issues like job security, family safety, and long-term stability.