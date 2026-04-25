Woman Moves Back To India After 17 Years In US, Says "Feels Like Starting Over"

An Indian-American woman has shared her experience of moving back to India after nearly two decades in the United States, describing the journey as both fulfilling and emotionally challenging.

Dhara spoke about her decision to relocate her family to India after living in the US for 17 years. She explained that they packed up their entire life and made the move, and after six months of living in India, she decided to share her honest experience.

She said that adjusting to life in India has been a mixed experience. Some days feel easy, while others are very difficult. She added that she had left India at the age of 15 and grew up in the United States, which made the transition more complex.

Dhara explained that even though India is her birthplace, returning has often felt like starting from the beginning. She said she has had to adapt to new routines, different systems, and a completely different pace of life, learning everything again from scratch.

Watch Video Here:

She shared that there are times when she feels overwhelmed and slightly out of place. On such days, she misses the comfort, familiarity, and the life her family had built over the years in the United States.

At the same time, Dhara said living in India has brought a sense of contentment. She noted that she now spends more time with her family and has the freedom to slow down and be more present for her children.

She also said that homeschooling her children and helping them connect with Indian culture has been a rewarding part of the experience.