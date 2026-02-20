55% Indian Americans Disapprove Of Trump's India Policies: Survey

The 2026 Indian American Attitudes Survey released by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace revealed deep dissatisfaction of Indian Americans with US President Donald Trump's second term, particularly his handling of bilateral relations with India.

The survey conducted in partnership with YouGov, which polled 1,000 Indian American adults from November 25, 2025, to January 6, 2026, revealed that only 20 per cent of respondents approve of his approach with India.

This is a significant drop from 35 per cent during his first term in 2020 and a stark contrast to the 48 per cent who backed Joe Biden's handling in late 2024.

A majority (55 per cent) now disapprove, citing crises in trade, technology transfers, and strategic cooperation that have strained the Quad alliance and broader Indo-Pacific goals. Notably, one in four Indian Americans (25 per cent) has no opinion.

As per the survey conducted by Milan Vaishnav, Sumitra Badrinathan, Devesh Kapur, Andy Robaina, Democratic-leaning Indian Americans, still the majority at 46 per cent, 70 per cent disapprove of Trump's India policy, with under 10 per cent approving. Republican identifiers (19 per cent, up from 15 per cent in 2020) are more supportive, with 50 per cent approval. This divide mirrors broader community shifts: Democratic loyalty has softened from 52 per cent in 2020, with independents rising to 29 per cent, absorbing disillusioned voters rather than bolstering Republicans.

Demographic trends since 2024 highlight evolving ties to India. Younger Indian Americans (18-29) have swung back toward Democrats after a pro-Trump tilt among young men in the 2024 election, possibly reflecting optimism about renewed U.S.-India engagement under a potential Democratic revival. Recent immigrants or U.S.-born arrivals in the last two decades show growing Democratic affinity (up modestly), while longer-settled families - often with deeper U.S. roots - lean away.

Religiously, Hindus (the largest group) remain staunchly Democratic, while Indian American Christians have surged toward Republicans, potentially influencing advocacy on issues like H-1B visas critical for India's IT sector, as per the survey.

Moreover, Indian Americans report widespread perceptions of bias, frequent encounters with online racism, and marked levels of personal harassment or discrimination. However, since 2020, there has been no significant change in the share of respondents reporting direct, personal experience with discrimination.

Half of respondents reported personal discrimination since early 2025 (stable since 2020), often based on skin colour (36 per cent), country of origin (21 per cent ), or religion (17 per cent). One in four has been called a slur. Online anti-Indian racism has surged, with 48 per cent frequently encountering such content on social media, leading to widespread anger (50 per cent), anxiety (33 per cent), and fear (31 per cent). Many adapt by avoiding political discussions online (31 per cent), displaying political signs (21 per cent), or wearing Indian attire (19 per cent).

The findings portray a diaspora navigating heightened US domestic turbulence and strained ties with India, yet prioritising economic stability over foreign policy activism. The report warns that ongoing U.S. policies risk eroding decades of progress in the bilateral relationship.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)