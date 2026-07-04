Indian Army Peacekeepers Get UN Medals For Service In Conflict-Hit DR Congo

India's long-standing contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations received another significant endorsement as 651 Indian Army personnel serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) were awarded the prestigious United Nations Medal during a ceremonial Medal Parade held at Permanent Operating Base Sake in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday.

The ceremony brought together senior MONUSCO officials, representatives from the Force Headquarters, military commanders, and other distinguished guests to honour the professionalism, dedication, and operational excellence displayed by the Indian contingent while serving in one of the United Nations' most challenging peacekeeping theatres.

The United Nations Medal is awarded to peacekeepers who complete a qualifying period of service under UN missions and have demonstrated exemplary commitment to the organisation's mandate. For the Indian soldiers deployed in eastern DR Congo, the recognition reflects months of dedicated service in a region marked by persistent armed conflict, insecurity, and humanitarian crises.

Operating under difficult and often dangerous conditions, the Indian peacekeepers have played a vital role in protecting civilians threatened by armed groups, supporting local security efforts, facilitating humanitarian assistance, and contributing to the implementation of the UN mandate. Their responsibilities have ranged from conducting patrols and securing vulnerable areas to assisting displaced populations and ensuring safe conditions for humanitarian agencies to carry out relief operations.

Eastern DR Congo remains one of the most volatile regions in Africa, with multiple armed groups operating across the area despite sustained international efforts to restore stability. Peacekeepers deployed under MONUSCO regularly work in high-risk environments where maintaining security while safeguarding civilian lives requires exceptional discipline, professionalism, and operational readiness.

The recognition of the Indian contingent underscores the Indian Army's reputation as one of the most dependable and respected contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions. Over the decades, India has consistently ranked among the leading troop-contributing countries to UN operations, deploying thousands of military personnel, military observers, and medical teams to conflict zones across the world. Indian peacekeepers have earned international acclaim for their courage, impartiality, and humanitarian approach while serving in diverse and often hostile environments.

The Medal Parade at Sake highlighted not only the operational achievements of the battalion but also the spirit of service that has become synonymous with Indian peacekeeping. Senior UN officials commended the contingent for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism while carrying out complex missions under demanding circumstances. The award also serves as recognition of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers who operate far from home in support of international peace and stability.

For India, participation in UN peacekeeping remains an important pillar of its commitment to global peace and security. The country has contributed to nearly every major UN peacekeeping mission since the organisation's early years, reflecting its belief that collective international efforts are essential to resolving conflicts and protecting vulnerable populations.

The ceremony concluded on a solemn and inspiring note as the Indian peacekeepers reaffirmed their pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and selfless service while continuing to serve under the United Nations' Blue Flag. Their commitment reinforces India's enduring legacy as a responsible global partner dedicated to promoting peace, safeguarding civilians, and supporting stability in conflict-affected regions.

The honour bestowed upon the 651 Indian Army peacekeepers stands as a tribute not only to their individual dedication but also to India's enduring role as a trusted force for peace on the international stage.