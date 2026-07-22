UP Class 11 Dropout Used AI To Create Fake Banking Apps For Cybercriminals

Gujarat's Surat Cyber Crime Cell has arrested an 18-year-old developer from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for allegedly creating and supplying fake banking applications and malware-laden APK files to cybercriminals across the country.

Investigators said the accused, despite having studied only up to Class 11, used artificial intelligence and Telegram to develop sophisticated tools that were allegedly used in large-scale cyber fraud operations.

The accused, arrested on Monday, has been identified as Rohit Virendra Singh Shakya.

According to police, he began creating malicious APK files at the age of 16 with the help of AI tools and Telegram. These applications could be used to compromise mobile phones and steal sensitive information.

During the investigation, police found that several cybercrime gangs operating from Jamtara in Jharkhand, as well as groups in Haryana and Rajasthan, were allegedly sourcing virus-infected applications from him.

How The Network Came To Light?

The network came to light during the investigation of a cyber fraud case registered in Surat. In May 2026, a victim received an APK file on WhatsApp that closely resembled the official Punjab National Bank's PNB One application.

Believing it to be genuine, the victim downloaded and installed the app. Soon after installation, the victim's mobile phone was compromised, and Rs 5 lakh was transferred from his account in Prime Co-operative Bank to an account in Union Bank within minutes.

Following the complaint, an investigation was launched by the Surat Cyber Crime Cell. The probe eventually led investigators to the alleged mastermind behind the operation.

A team of cybercrime officers and IT experts conducted a raid at a hotel in Kanpur and arrested the accused. Police also seized his laptop, mobile phone and other digital devices.

During questioning, investigators discovered that the accused allegedly developed two types of applications. The first application was designed to be installed on a victim's device, while the second functioned as an admin application. Through the admin app, cybercriminals could reportedly view OTPs, banking details and other sensitive information from the victim's mobile phone in real time.

The investigation also revealed the business model behind the operation. Police said the accused worked on a subscription-based system, charging Rs 15,000 for the initial deployment of the software and an additional Rs 15,000 per month for continued services.

According to investigators, he created customised fake applications that closely mimicked those of banks, government departments and major companies based on client requirements. These included fraudulent versions of applications and payment links linked to PNB, SBI, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, BigBasket, American Express and RTO challan services, which were allegedly supplied to cybercrime syndicates.

Police further said that efforts are underway to identify and arrest other individuals linked to the network.