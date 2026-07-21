Woman Claims Zepto App Ingredient List Didn't Match Product Label, Company Responds

A woman's social media post has raised questions about ingredient information shown on a quick-commerce platform. She claimed that the ingredient list displayed on the app did not match the details printed on the product packaging after delivery.

The woman, Srishti Gosavi, shared a video on Instagram alleging that the difference involved preservatives that were missing from the ingredient list shown on the Zepto app but appeared on the product label. She said the incident gave her "trust issues" and urged customers to pay closer attention to the products they receive after ordering.

Gosavi, who creates content on finance and travel, said she ordered a Wingreens Farms Peri Peri Garlic Dip after checking its ingredient list on the Zepto app.

She said the app showed clean ingredients and did not mention any preservatives or acidity regulators, which convinced her to buy the product.

Gosavi said she ordered the Peri Peri Garlic Dip from Wingreens Farms because the ingredient list on the Zepto app appeared clean, with no preservatives or acidity regulators mentioned. She added that there are children at home, so she thought of ordering it because they would also eat it.

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However, after receiving the product, she noticed that the ingredient list printed on the packaging included a preservative that was not mentioned on the Zepto app.

She said that when the product arrived, the packaging listed a preservative, but the ingredient list on the Zepto app did not mention it. She added that this meant the preservative had been purposely removed from the app listing and described the discovery as very shocking.

Gosavi called it a scam and said the preservative was the only ingredient missing from the app's ingredient list. She said it was done intentionally. Referring to Zepto's upcoming IPO, she said people are going to subscribe to it, but before that, the company should be made responsible for correctly disclosing all ingredients on the app. She added that this is a basic requirement that needs to be followed.

The video quickly gained attention online, and Zepto responded in the comments section.

The company said this was not the experience it aims to deliver and asked Gosavi to share her order details and contact number through a direct message so the matter could be looked into immediately.

However, Gosavi declined to continue the discussion privately. She replied that she had already consumed the product with preservatives and did not want to resolve the matter through direct messages. She said she only wanted customers to be aware of what was happening.

