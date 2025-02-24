Zepto Cafe Crosses 1 Lakh Daily Orders Soon After Launch, X User Shares Delivery Experience

Zepto Cafe, the rapid food delivery arm of quick commerce company Zepto, has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 100,000 daily orders. The announcement was made by the company's co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, highlighting the platform's rapid growth in the quick-service food industry. This achievement comes just weeks after Zepto Cafe crossed the 75,000 daily orders threshold, demonstrating the increasing demand for its 10-minute food delivery service. In a LinkedIn post, Palicha also revealed that Zepto Cafe is on track to reach an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of $100 million, with a steady-state gross margin nearing 50 per cent.

"Zepto Cafe has now hit 100,000 orders per day. Zepto Cafe has hit 100,000 orders per day. That's closing in on a $100M Annualized GMV run rate with a 50% steady-state gross margin. Miles to go before we sleep, but I believe this is the beginning of a revolution in India's QSR industry," Palicha wrote.

Launched in December 2024, Zepto Cafe claims to deliver coffee, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals within 10 minutes, leveraging dark stores strategically placed for ultra-fast fulfilment. As a relatively new player in the market, the platform has already scaled to more than 10 per cent of the size of established QSR chains in India.

How are people liking the service? An X (formerly Twitter) user, Nakshatra Sain, shared their experience of ordering from Zepto Cafe on social media.

"I ordered for the Zepto Cafe for the first time in Delhi & everything about it just blew my mind. I have been in the restaurant industry for more than 7 years now and once this scales it is going to be really big. Zepto cafe has checked everything plus the convince of 10 minutes delivery."



Take a look at the posts:

🚨Why Zepto Cafe should be a wake up call for restaurants?



🤯 I ordered for the Zepto Cafe for the first time in Delhi & everything about it just blew mind



➡️ I am in the restaurant industry for more than 7 years now & once this scales it is going to be really big



Here's why pic.twitter.com/cgaQlBwZzP — Nakshatra Sain (@nakshlife) February 23, 2025

Zepto cafe has checked everything plus the convince of 10 minutes delivery.



Once executed at Scale this might be the biggest revolution in food specially at the places which are fast moving, both husband & wife are working, students & will challenge all restaurants — Nakshatra Sain (@nakshlife) February 23, 2025