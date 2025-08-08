Food Delivery Agent Attacks Odisha Woman During Argument Over Delay

A food delivery agent allegedly attacked a woman with a sharp weapon after she questioned him about the delay in the service in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Binodini Rath, had ordered food that was delayed in delivery. When the delivery agent, Tapan Das alias Mitu, arrived with the food at her home, she asked him about the delay. The two then began arguing, during which the delivery agent picked a sharp weapon and attacked her.

The woman was critically injured on her neck, head, hands, and legs, and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The victim worked as a nurse at a private hospital in the city, officials said.

The police arrested the accused on the spot and seized the weapon he used to attack the woman, officials said.

A medical examination confirmed that the delivery agent was intoxicated at the time of the incident, they added.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)