'Mother Was In ICU': Man's Kind Gesture For Zomato Delivery Partner Wins Hearts

In a fast-paced world, an act of kindness has touched thousands of hearts online. A social media user named Ankit Pandey recently shared a moving experience about an unexpected encounter with a Zomato delivery partner. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pandey explained that because the delivery partner had dropped off food at his house multiple times before, he recognised him instantly. However, this particular delivery was entirely different.

When the delivery partner hesitantly asked for a glass of water, Pandey immediately welcomed him inside. As he handed him the water, he noticed that the man's eyes were red and filled with tears.

When asked what was wrong, the delivery partner softly replied, "Kuchh achha nahi hai, bhaiya" (Nothing is good, brother).

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He revealed that his mother had slipped on the stairs at home and was currently in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The delivery partner was desperate to reach his hometown, but the next available train was not until 11:00 PM that night, and the rail journey would take nearly 30 hours. Distressed and helpless, he told Pandey, "I don't even know if I'll be able to see her in time."

Realising the man had not eaten all day, Pandey shared the meal with him. While they ate, he pulled out his phone to search for emergency flights. He found a ticket for around Rs 4,000 and booked it immediately.

The delivery partner looked anxious and confessed, "Mai kabhi airport nahi gaya" (I have never been to an airport). Pandey reassured him with a smile, letting him know that a friend would be waiting at the airport to guide him through the process.

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'All's well that ends well'

A few hours later, the delivery partner successfully reached his hometown, made it to the hospital, and got to see his mother. He later called Pandey to share that his mother was out of danger.

"Bhaiya... mummy ab danger se bahar hain. Doctor ne kaha 4-5 din mein ghar aa jayengi" (Brother... mother is out of danger now. The doctor said she will come home in 4-5 days), the delivery partner said.

Pandey was surprised when the delivery partner later transferred the entire Rs 4,000 back to him to repay the cost of the flight. "I immediately sent it back," Pandey noted, refusing to take the money.

Social media reaction

The post gained massive traction, with internet users praising Pandey for his selflessness. "You both are gems. Hats off to you. A small amount of help in a tough time goes a long way-we can't even imagine its impact," one user wrote in the comments.

Another user expressed admiration, commenting: "You are unreal, bro. This is the second incident I've heard from you. I really wonder, do people like this actually still exist in the world?"

"Huge respect for you, brother," a third user added.