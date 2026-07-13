"No Team, No Website": Man Shares How His Father's Business Thrived For 20 Years

Niraj Sheladiya, an AI growth and marketing expert, recently shared a heartwarming post on LinkedIn about his father, Manharbhai, who has been running a highly successful dishwashing liquid business in Surat for the last 20 years. In an era where startup founders spend millions on digital marketing, the simple business model followed by Sheladiya's father proves the true power of trust.

No Team, No Website, No Marketing

Manharbhai's business doesn't use modern tools to promote his product. He does not have a website, a digital marketing team, or even a basic business card. Yet, he consistently brings in 20 orders every single day.

"My dad sells dishwashing liquid in Surat," Sheladiya wrote on LinkedIn. "No team. No website. I don't think he even has a visiting card. Still gets 20 orders daily. Every single day. For the last 20 years."

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According to Sheladiya, the secret to his success is pure convenience and relationships. "The way orders come is the best part," he noted. "Some aunty's bottle gets over. She doesn't google anything. She doesn't open any app."

Instead, they simply call his father and say, "Manharbhai, dishwashing liquid joiye che" (Manharbhai, I need dishwashing liquid).

"He replies with a voice note and forwards it to his delivery guy on WhatsApp, who is a family member. The bottle reaches her kitchen the same day," Sheladiya said. "That's it. That's the whole business."

See the post here:

The entire business relies on the oldest and most reliable marketing tactic: word-of-mouth. One neighbour tells another, "Manharbhai no saabu saro che, try karo" (Manharbhai's soap is good, try it), allowing the customer base to expand naturally.

"My dad just calls it dhandho (business)," Sheladiya wrote.

"Funny thing - nobody even asks for the product name. They ask for HIM."

"Manharbhai IS the brand."

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Social media reaction

The story resonated deeply with professionals online, sparking a wave of insightful comments.

"I see a great brand name, story, narrative, market, and opportunity here. Why not push this further?" one user suggested.

Another user highlighted the value of reputation: "Manharbhai didn't skip marketing. Word-of-mouth is marketing. It's just the highest-converting form because every new customer comes with borrowed trust."

A third professional noted the lesson for modern startups, writing, "Instead of spending huge amounts on marketing and colourful ads, he invested in the product, customer value, and reliable delivery. Marketing is all about demand generation, and in the past, this was done the conventional way. But when you want to scale a business, this is the foundation you build on."