Uttar Pradesh TET City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT, Direct Link To Download Here

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 city intimation slip has been released on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check the city allotted to them and make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements before the exam. The city intimation slip is an important pre-exam document that informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. The detailed exam centre address and other important instructions will be available only through the admit card.

How to Download UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026?

Visit the official UPESSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details and log in.

View the city intimation slip displayed on the screen.

Download and save the document for future use.

Direct Link Here

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the slip and keep a copy saved for future reference.

UP TET 2026 Exam Details

UP TET is one of the most important eligibility examinations for candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh.

The examination will be conducted in two papers. Paper 1 is intended for candidates seeking teaching positions in Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is meant for those aiming to teach Classes VI to VIII. The UPTET 2026 exam is officially scheduled to be conducted from July 2 to July 4, 2026.

Authorities have informed candidates that the admit card will be released separately before the examination. The admit card will contain crucial details such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time, exam-day instructions, and other guidelines that candidates must follow.