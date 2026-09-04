Madhya Pradesh Institute Launches Hindi-Medium Civil Engineering Course, Rs 2 Lakh Incentive

Students from Hindi-medium backgrounds can now study civil engineering in Hindi at Shri G S Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore. The institute has started a Hindi-medium BTech course in Civil Engineering from the current academic session.

According to PTI, the special batch has 30 seats, with around 20 students already admitted. Students enrolled in the programme will also be eligible for a Rs 2 lakh incentive from the Madhya Pradesh government in their final year, officials said.

Why SGSITS Started Civil Engineering In Hindi

The new programme has been introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). The aim is to make technical education easier for students who have studied in Hindi-medium schools.

Sunil Ajmera, head of the civil engineering department at SGSITS, told PTI that the institute had noticed that many students from Hindi-medium backgrounds found it difficult to understand engineering subjects when taught in English. According to him, the language barrier also contributed to some students dropping out of the course.

With the new programme, students will be able to study the course and write their examinations in Hindi.

Institute Prepared For Four Years

The institute had been working on the Hindi-medium programme for several years. Vivek Tiwari, an assistant professor in the civil engineering department, said faculty members had been translating technical study material from English into Hindi for the last four years.

The institute also organised workshops to train teachers to teach engineering subjects in Hindi.

Students Will Also Learn English

The institute has made it clear that studying engineering in Hindi does not mean students will be kept away from English.

Faculty members will continue to help students improve their English language skills, particularly because English remains important for higher studies and career opportunities.

Rohit Sharma, one of the students, told PTI that studying difficult engineering subjects in English could have meant depending on online tools to understand concepts. He said learning in Hindi makes it easier for him to understand the subjects, while teachers can explain technical terms in English whenever required.

The institute said the idea is to make technical education easier to access in students' mother tongue while also ensuring they develop the English skills needed for their future careers.