Uttar Pradesh Special TET 2026 OTR Registration Starts: Check Schedule Here

UP Special TET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj has started the online registration process for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 today, September 5. The examination is being conducted for teachers working at the primary and upper-primary levels in eligible schools in Uttar Pradesh, along with eligible special teachers (CWSN). According to the official notification, candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before submitting the application form. The last date to pay the application fee is October 4, while corrections can be made until October 8. The Special TET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The examination has been introduced in view of the requirement for eligible working teachers to qualify the prescribed Teacher Eligibility Test. The notification also states that around 2,500 special teachers/assistant teachers (CWSN) at the primary and upper-primary levels are covered under the examination.

Click here: UP Special TET 2026 Notification PDF

UP Special TET 2026: Important Dates

Online registration (OTR)/application begins: September 5, 2026

September 5, 2026 Last date to pay application fee: October 4, 2026

October 4, 2026 Last date for corrections in the application form: October 8, 2026

October 8, 2026 Special TET 2026 exam date: November 3, 2026

How To Apply For UP Special TET 2026?

Eligible candidates can apply through the official UPESSC website. The application process is OTR-based, and applications sent through any other mode will not be accepted.

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Complete One Time Registration (OTR).

Log in and proceed to the Special TET 2026 application.

Enter the required personal and eligibility details carefully.

Working teachers should enter their eHRMS code, wherever applicable.

Eligible CWSN teachers should provide their active CRR number and RCI registration certificate details.

Upload the required photograph, signature and documents in the prescribed formats.

Pay the applicable examination fee online.

Review all details before submitting the form.

Submit the application and keep the confirmation/receipt for future reference.

The commission has clarified that details such as category, sub-category, date of birth and gender cannot be changed after final submission, so applicants should verify all information carefully.