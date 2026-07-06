20-Year-Old Laborer Drowns In Pit Dug For Power Tower Near Mumbai

A 20-year-old migrant labourer drowned after falling into a rain-filled pit dug for power tower work at Maharashtra's Vasai East Suraksha Smart City Complex.

The incident took place at the under-construction township site in Madhuban, where a deep pit dug for erecting a high-tension power tower had filled up with heavy monsoon rainwater. The labourer, identified as Sumit Kumar Suresh Mandal, fell into the water-filled pit while working at the site.

Sumit was a native of Bhagalpur district in Bihar and had been working at the site for the company overseeing the power tower construction.

Visuals from the scene show the rain-filled pit at the site, with a crowd of onlookers gathered around its edge as a recovery operation got underway in the murky water. The footage captures the scale of the pit and the makeshift, unbarricaded conditions in which it had been left standing amid the monsoon downpour.

His brother, Ritesh Mandal, informed the police that the accident occurred during work hours.

Vasai police have registered a case of an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have launched a further investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including whether the site lacked adequate safety barricades or warning signage around the pit.

Mandal's death comes days after two other monsoon-related deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region rattled residents and reignited criticism of civic negligence.

Mandal's death comes amid a spate of monsoon-related deaths in Mumbai, where a tree collapsing on a man in Kurla on Sunday marked the third such incident in recent times. The victim, identified as Yunus Hakimuddin Sheikh, 63, had recently bought a shop in the area and had gone there to prepare for its opening day when the tree struck him with great force, an incident caught on CCTV camera. Days earlier, an 11-year-old schoolboy, Vihaan Srivastava, was killed and four other children injured when a 60-70-year-old tree, inspected and declared healthy on May 12 and trimmed on May 29, collapsed onto their school bus in Chembur.

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Both incidents, along with Mandal's death in Vasai, point to a recurring pattern during this year's monsoon: open pits, uncovered drains, and unsecured hazards at construction and civic work sites, left without barricades, signage, or warning systems, turning routine infrastructure work into fatal traps for residents and workers alike.