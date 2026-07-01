"Cremated Him With His Cricket Ball": Family Of Boy Killed In Mumbai Tree Collapse

Amid scenes of grief and disbelief at the funeral of 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava in Mumbai, family members, neighbours and political representatives demanded accountability and a thorough probe into the Chembur tree collapse that claimed the young boy's life.

Vihaan, the only child of his parents, was remembered as a bright, cheerful and affectionate boy whose sudden death has left his family devastated.

Speaking to NDTV, Vihaan's grandfather, SN Srivastava, said the family believes the tragedy could have been prevented.

"This is negligence. The tree was in a precarious condition and should have been removed. Residents had raised concerns earlier. Why was no action taken?" he said.

The family said that while no action can bring Vihaan back, those responsible must be held accountable.

"My grandson will not return, but justice should be done. Those responsible should be punished. Other children should not have to suffer because of such negligence," said the grieving grandfather, adding that the family is considering filing a formal complaint.

He also called for a serious investigation into the incident and demanded criminal action if negligence is established.

Anil Kumar Srivastava, a relative of the family, echoed similar concerns and questioned the handling of potentially dangerous trees in the city.

"How can authorities take the issue of weak trees lightly? Trees that pose a risk should be identified and removed on an urgent basis. Funds are allocated for such work, but questions need to be asked about whether they are being properly utilised. Maintenance and pruning of trees must be carried out regularly," he said.

Family members also shared memories of Vihaan, describing him as a child who brought joy wherever he went.

"He was our sunshine. He was very smart and loved cricket. We cremated him with his cricket ball because the game meant so much to him," a family member said.

They recalled that Vihaan was a foodie who often asked relatives what they had eaten and was known for his curious and caring nature.

Neighbours who attended the funeral said the loss has deeply affected the local community.

A resident living in the area said people had repeatedly expressed concern about the condition of the tree.

"It is extremely sad that such a young life has been lost. People had complained and wanted the tree to be cut. Vihaan was our neighbour. He was a smart, innocent child and everyone knew him," the resident said.

The tragedy has also triggered sharp criticism of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from elected representatives.

MLA Tukaram Kate alleged that complaints regarding dangerous trees had not received adequate attention.

"We had complained and asked the BMC to conduct surveys and audits, but our concerns fell on deaf ears. The civic body responds to some interests but ignores citizens' concerns. This child must get justice and action should be taken against those responsible," Kate said.

MP Anil Desai described the incident as unfortunate and raised questions about the functioning of the civic administration.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. A young child has died and his parents are helpless. Questions need to be asked about the performance of the BMC. Complaints are often raised but are not attended to. Trees need continuous monitoring and examination. As they grow, they must be properly maintained," Desai told NDTV.

As demands for accountability grow, the family and local residents are hoping that the investigation will determine whether prior warnings were ignored and whether civic negligence contributed to the fatal incident.