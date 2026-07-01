Centre Asks Meta Not To Roll Out WhatsApp IDs Until Consultation: Sources

The "username" feature that Meta was planning to roll out soon, has been put on hold. In a notice to Meta, the government has asked that it furnish a detailed explanation on the "usernames" feature within three days. Until consultation on the matter is over, the feature cannot be rolled out, the government has directed. Sources said officials are examining whether the feature could be exploited by cybercriminals to impersonate government departments, public officials, banks and other trusted institutions. Authorities are also assessing its impact on tracing individuals involved in cybercrime and financial fraud.

Sources said the government will take a view on the matter after examining Meta's response and holding further consultations on the security implications of the proposed feature.

The "username" feature will allow users to pick a username and connect without sharing their phone numbers. This is expected to make interactions more private and less intrusive. Currently another person's phone number is enough to connect with them on the messaging platform.

The rollout is expected to take place in stages. Starting this week, users can reserve a username, though the feature will be launched later this year. WhatsApp, which has more than 3 billion users globally, said it opened early reservations because of this large base.

In a statement, Meta said the new feature is "designed to protect the privacy of your phone number".

The government, though, had concern. Government sources indicated that the feature is being reviewed from the perspective of user safety, accountability and compliance with India's digital regulations. Meta has been asked to explain the safeguards built into the system and how it plans to prevent impersonation and misuse.

In its notice today, the government said, "It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims".

"Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usemames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions," the notice added.

WhatsApp has already incorporated several checks and balances in the proposed system. The username feature is meant to be a privacy feature rather than a social media identity. This is why there is no searchable directory or suggestions and one has to know the exact username to contact anyone for the first time

A user can also set a "username key" to control who can contact them. First-time messages via their username require this key, adding an extra layer of protection. The key can be changed at any time.

The scrutiny comes at a time when India has witnessed a sharp rise in cyber crime, including phishing attacks and digital arrest scams. Officials said any new platform feature must be evaluated carefully to ensure that it does not create additional vulnerabilities for users.