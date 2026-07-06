Mumbai University Postpones All July 6 Exams Due To Heavy Rain, Orange Alert Issued

Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026, following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby regions.

The university said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty members, and examination staff as the city continues to witness intense monsoon conditions. A revised examination timetable will be announced shortly on the university's official website.

In an official circular issued on July 5, 2026, the university stated that all examinations planned for July 6, 2026, have been deferred in view of the IMD's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the possibility of extremely heavy showers in some areas.

The notice said the decision was made after considering the safety and convenience of students who may face travel disruptions because of waterlogging, traffic congestion, and adverse weather conditions.

The university also informed students that the revised examination schedule will be published soon on its official website. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the university portal for fresh updates and avoid relying on unofficial sources.

Mumbai University has requested affiliated colleges, students, and all concerned departments to take note of the revised arrangements. The institution said it would continue monitoring the weather situation before announcing the new examination dates.

With weather conditions expected to remain challenging, authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories.

Mumbai University's decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of students who were scheduled to appear for examinations on Monday. Candidates should keep visiting the university's official website for the revised examination schedule and any further announcements related to the examinations.