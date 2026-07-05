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5 Feared Trapped As Chawl Collapses In Mumbai Amid Rain

Four to five persons are feared trapped after a ground-plus-three-storey 'chawl' partially collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Sunday night amid heavy rains, civic officials said.

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5 Feared Trapped As <i>Chawl</i> Collapses In Mumbai Amid Rain
'Chawls' are old, low-cost housing blocks with long balconies and single room tenements.
  • Four to five persons feared trapped after partial collapse of chawl in Mankhurd Mumbai
  • Collapse occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar near Hanuman Mandir around 8.30 pm Sunday
  • Two to three tenements of the ground-plus-three-storey building caved in during heavy rains
What is the current status of the rescue operation?
Mumbai:

Four to five persons are feared trapped after a ground-plus-three-storey 'chawl' partially collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Sunday night amid heavy rains, civic officials said.

The incident occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, at around 8.30 pm, they said.

As per preliminary information, two to three tenements forming part of the ground-plus-three-storey structure caved in, prompting a rescue operation by personnel from Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, BMC ward office and '108' ambulance services, the officials said.

'Chawls' are old, low-cost housing blocks with long balconies and single room tenements.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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