Flowers, Hugs, Birthday Countdown: Pune Woman's Posts Before Killing Fiance

Siya Goyal's Instagram posts showed a picture-perfect love with her fiance, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, for months: A proposal, romantic flower gestures, hugs, dance, a 'taken officially' tag, and a much-awaited dream wedding. But in reality, it turned out to be a death in the making.

Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding involving private jets and palaces was scheduled for November. A month after the announcement, Siya, in a post on Instagram, shared a picture of a candle-lit cake with the caption: "Cheers to one month since my heart found its home", and tagged Ketan.

Another post in May showed Ketan giving a flower to Siya, with her captioning it: "He took pasand hai tumhe (I like you) very seriously". The two then hugged each other.

She had also reposted Ketan's Instagram story featuring her, with the caption "That Smile" and a heart emoticon.

On May 19, Siya posted her 'birthday countdown' story on her social media as the couple danced and twirled to a romantic song.

But a month later - just a day before Siya's birthday - their story took a different turn.

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Ketan, the young son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman, died after Siya and her lover pushed him into a valley at Lohagad Fort near Pune - what was initially believed to be a fall while taking photos amid strong winds. An accidental death report was also registered after Siya told the Lonavala rural police that Ketan had slipped and fallen. However, the cops grew suspicious because the woman showed no sadness in her behaviour.

The murder motive

Investigation revealed that Siya was also in a relationship with Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22 - whom she met at a business meeting last year. While Siya owned a bakery, Chetan ran a dry fruit business. According to police, Chetan was unhappy with Siya's relationship with Ketan and viewed him as an obstacle, and so, the two allegedly conspired to kill him.

"The investigation showed that Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan and considered him an obstacle to her relationship with Chetan," the police said.

Cops said that Siya lured Ketan to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a casual outing. Chetan was reportedly called to the location later - who allegedly followed the couple from a close distance of around 20 to 30 feet. CCTV footage showed Chetan wearing a hoodie to mask his identity while tailing Ketan and Siya up the fort pathways.

The pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death.

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Investigation further revealed that Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 phone calls of nearly 238 hours in total over the last seven months. Their relationship began in November 2025, while her and Ketan's families were moving ahead with wedding preparations.

A Bali trip sabotage and failed murder attempt

Days before the murder, Ketan and Siya were set to fly off to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot, but had to change plans when the man realised his passport was missing upon arriving at Mumbai airport.

The victim's father, Vishal Agrawal, hinted at the sabotage.

"They were supposed to go from Mumbai to Bali, Indonesia, on June 6 for a pre-wedding shoot. While leaving home, only four people were in the car: my daughter, my son, Siya, and Siya's brother, Sahil. Everyone checked their passports while sitting in the car, and all the passports, currency, credit cards, driving licences, etc, were kept in a single pouch. That pouch was in the car itself," the victim's father claimed.

When they stopped at a food mall, Siya said she forgot her mobile and went back to the car to get it, he claimed.

"After arriving at the airport, everyone had their passports except for Ketan. Only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport," he added.

Later, during their trip to the Lohagad Fort in Pune, Siya had attempted to kill him first on June 14 but had failed to do so. According to the police, she had pushed him at the fort, but he managed to grab a cliffside bush. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him.

Siya and her lover then killed Ketan on June 18. Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the earlier planned crime had failed.

A grand wedding

Siya and Ketan's families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests in November for their wedding, sources said.

"The families were happy. This incident has come as a huge shock to both families," a relative said.