Cliffs, 'Falls', And Lovers: Pune Murder's Parallels With Meghalaya Killing

On June 2, 2025, a man was found lifeless in a gorge during his honeymoon. Almost precisely a year later, another young man fell to his death just months before his wedding.

Separated by time and hundreds of kilometres, the deaths of Raja Raghuvanshi and Ketan Agarwal both cases are bound by one similarity -- they both were killed by women they were going to spend their lives with.

Raja's Perfect Match Ended In Honeymoon Murder

Raja Raghuvanshi came from a respected family in Sahkar Nagar, Indore. The youngest of three brothers, he had inherited responsibility alongside his siblings, Sachin and Vipin. The family business, Raghuvanshi Transport, had been providing buses to schools and coaching institutes since 2007.

Enter Sonam Raghuvanshi, daughter of Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, a plywood factory owner from Kushwah Nagar. She managed nearly every operational aspect of her father's business, overseeing billing, accounts, and supervision.

The two were introduced through the Samaj Parichay Pustika, a traditional matrimonial directory used by their community. Neither had prior connections. They met, appeared compatible, and agreed to marry.

The marriage took place on May 11. Within nine days, the newlyweds departed for Meghalaya. On June 2, Raja was discovered in a gorge with severe head injuries from what investigators believe was a machete attack. His phone had been switched off. No final calls or messages explained his last moments. Sonam had vanished.

The police investigation would eventually paint a picture of a well-planned murder. A man named Raj Kushwaha, who had once worked in the billing department at her father's factory, was her lover and co-conspirator.

Sonam now sits in custody alongside Raj Kushwaha. The Raghuvanshi family remains shattered by their loss.

The Ketan Agarwal Case

Fast forward to June 18, 2026. A young man named Ketan Agarwal, son of a prominent Maharashtra construction businessman, Vishal Agarwal from Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, went trekking at Lohagad Fort with his fiance, Siya Goyal, to celebrate her birthday.

According to the initial account provided by Siya, Ketan had slipped whilst posing for photographs near the valley edge and tumbled into the gorge below. A rescue operation took three hours to retrieve his body. But the investigation into what happened that day would reveal a deeply different story. Police found inconsistencies that didn't align with Siya's account. Mobile data analysis, telephone records, and statements from people present at the location raised suspicion.

Siya did not want to marry Ketan. Instead, Siya was in love with another man, Chetan Chaudhry, whom she worked with. When an opportunity presented itself during the birthday trek, police allege that she and Chetan pushed Ketan into the deep valley.

According to SSP Sandeep Singh Gill, "In the investigation, we found that Chetan was also present at the crime location and both the accused have admitted to having conspired to kill Ketan Agarwal".

Ketan and Siya's marriage was scheduled for November in Udaipur. His family had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore, with two private planes arranged to transport guests. Preparations had been in full swing. The families were happy. No one expected what would follow.

The Parallels

In both cases, two women entered relationships through formal arrangements, and two men believed they were building futures with their partners.

Both Raja and Ketan were reportedly preparing for major life milestones when they died. One had recently married and was on his honeymoon. The other was months away from a lavish wedding that families had been planning for months.

For now, Sonam sits in jail awaiting her fate. What awaits Siya Goyal remains to be determined.